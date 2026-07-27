Eduardo Conceição: Man United hold talks for 16-year-old Brazil sensation

Manchester United have been investing heavily in youth signings once again this summer.

Ins

United agreed a deal last year for Colombian starlet Cristian Orozco from Fortaleza.

They have also been busy this summer, signing Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur.

United are also on the verge of signing Karim Cassim and David Eze from Manchester City, as well as Isaac Konde from arch-rivals Liverpool, in an exciting show of strength.

Eduardo Conceição

The Red Devils have also been pursuing South American talent, with Diego Leon signed from Paraguay before Orozco.

Brazilian paper Globo Esporte reports that United have their eyes on another intriguing starlet.

The 16-year-old striker has a huge reputation at Brazilian club Palmeiras, and they anticipate a major sale for the player in the future.

United have been linked with the player since April.

The Brazilian publication reports that, “over the past few months, there have been talks between representatives and Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Barcelona, ​​discussing figures in the region of €25 million fixed (R$144 million) plus €15 million (R$86 million) in bonuses for a sale.”

It is also stated that, “the clubs, however, did not formalize these terms in a proposal. The attempt was to reach a deal with a fixed fee of 30 million euros (R$ 173.5 million) plus 20 million euros (R$ 115.6 million) in bonuses, for example, for a transaction in the region of 50 million euros, which is what Palmeiras is asking for the striker.”

Nonetheless, the club want to be careful with the young striker and do not see a need to rush his development.

Talks slowed down during the World Cup, and the club now want to use the player more in the first team to increase his value and build up his experience at first team level.

As United’s pre-season game against Rosenborg highlighted, United already have a plethora of talent at youth level, but the Brazilian youngster may be one of the next talents brought to Carrington in the not-so-distant future.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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