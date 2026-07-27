Home » Noussair Mazraoui fuels Man United exit speculation with latest move

Noussair Mazraoui fuels Man United exit speculation with latest move

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Noussair Mazraoui


Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has ignited fresh speculation over his future following his latest off-field move.

Exit on the cards?

There have been suggestions that Mazraoui could leave United this summer amidst interest in his services from elsewhere.

Mazraoui has been a reliable and steady presence in the United backline since he joined the club from Bayern Munich in August 2024.

Throughout his career, managers have consistently turned to him, with his adaptability across multiple positions proving to be an invaluable resource.

Last season, he made 20 Premier League appearances, 11 of which were starts. He then carried that fine form into the World Cup with Morocco, helping the Atlas Lions reach the quarter-finals, where they were eventually eliminated by Kylian Mbappé’s France.

Mazraoui’s impressive World Cup displays sparked claims that he is on the radar of AC Milan, with Ruben Amorim keen on a reunion.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Milan value Mazraoui’s experience at the highest level and believe it could be a real asset to them.

Now, the defender’s latest decision has raised more than a few eyebrows, and it’s hard to see it doing anything other than adding further fuel to the fire.

Telling move

It has been confirmed that Mazraoui, hailed as fantastic, has changed agencies and will now be represented by Panthera.

His affairs were previously handled by super agent Rafaela Pimenta, who is believed to have brokered his switch to United from Bayern.

While it would be premature to suggest this means Mazraoui is engineering a departure, it will do little to reassure anxious supporters.

United remain on the hunt for a third midfield signing, a left-back, a left-winger and potentially a striker amidst uncertainty over Joshua Zirkzee’s future. If Mazraoui goes, he will almost certainly need to be replaced.

At 28, Mazraoui is firmly in his peak years, and United would be wise to hold onto him while he continues to deliver at this level.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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