Iliman Ndiaye: Man United’s interest in Everton winger explained

Manchester United remain very keen on Iliman Ndiaye despite Al-Hilal storming into the race for the Everton winger, according to a new report.

Wing Wizard

Ndiaye, 26, has quietly emerged as one of the most skilful forwards in the Premier League since signing for Everton in 2024. Possessing dizzying dribbling skills and the ability to be effective on either flank, the Senegal international is a force to be reckoned with in full flight.

A lack of consistent end product is his biggest drawback, however. Ten goals in his debut campaign on Merseyside were balanced by zero assists, while last season he returned six goals and three assists in all competitions.

There is an argument that Ndiaye’s output would increase if he were playing at a bigger club, with better teammates and a manager whose focus is offensive rather than defensive, unlike David Moyes.

It is this potential which has attracted the attention of Manchester United, who have been tracking Ndiaye as an option for the left wing. However, the Rouen native’s ambipedal style would allow him to play on the right as well, with this versatility seen as a major attraction. He is also understood to see Old Trafford as a “dream move“.

The Red Devils are not alone in their admiration, however, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and even Liverpool expressing interest. Yet it is Al-Hilal, with the embarrassment of riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League, who have moved most decisively for Ndiaye.

Red-hot Race

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano revealed Al-Hilal had opened talks to sign Ndiaye as the Blue Wave want to add another winger to their ranks this summer, having already struck a deal for Crysencio Summerville.

The West Ham United star was the leading target at Old Trafford, only for the Hammers’ refusal to budge on their £50 million valuation to lead Manchester United to withdraw their interest. Al-Hilal promptly completed a deal worth up to £60 million.

But United’s pivot to Ndiaye as an alternative may suffer the same fate, however, with the Everton wizard not having closed the door on a switch to Saudi Arabia. Further negotiations between the two clubs, as well as the player’s camp, are expected this week, Romano claims.

TEAMtalk reveals United are “keeping close tabs” on developments at the Hill Dickinson Stadium as Ndiaye remains a target high on the radar, despite the threat from Riyadh.

“The Old Trafford club are searching for what sources describe as a ‘versatile forward’ capable of operating across the frontline, and Ndiaye remains one of the names under serious consideration. Sources indicate United are also admirers of his Senegal team-mate Ismaila Sarr, with both players viewed as fitting the profile the club are targeting.”

Interestingly, Liverpool are also understood to still be contemplating a raid on their inter-city rivals, with Ndiaye continuing to have “strong backing from members of the club’s recruitment department.”

Final Thoughts

In order for Manchester United to fund the signing of a new left winger, the future of Marcus Rashford – and his £17 million a year wage packet – will need to first be resolved. Without the 28-year-old England international’s departure, a replacement cannot arrive, further complicating the pursuit of Ndiaye, as it did with Summerville.

Furthermore, Everton do not want to sell their attacking jewel, preferring to lock down his future with a new contract. In order to change this stance, a fee in the region of £70 million is believed to be needed. And where United will struggle to meet this, Al-Hilal would have no problem doing so.

Featured image Alex Burstow via Getty Images

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