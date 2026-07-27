Eduardo Camavinga: Man United send offer for Champions League winner

Manchester United have been linked with a plethora of players this summer transfer window, as they always are.

Midfield signings

With Casemiro leaving the club at the expiration of his contract and Manuel Ugarte picking up a serious injury at the World Cup, United need to buy.

They have already signed Brazilian Andrey Santos from Chelsea, who has already made a strong impression in the club’s opening two pre-season fixtures.

What’s more, Youri Tielemans has also been brought in from Aston Villa to add some much-needed experience in the middle of the park.

The club has also been linked with a third signing, with names such as Aurelien Tchouameni and Manu Kone discussed.

One other name that will not go away is that of Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga links

United have been linked with the 23-year-old ever since his days at Stade Rennais F.C., before Real Madrid snapped him up a number of summers ago.

With Real Madrid looking to spend big on Rodri this summer, there are significant rumours that the Spanish giants could look to cash in on one of their current midfield stars, with Camavinga being seen as the most desirable to sell.

As a consequence, Fichajes report that, “Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are pursuing a deal for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga this summer.”

Chelsea are said to be further behind in the race, but “both Manchester United and Manchester City have made further advances by submitting offers.”

Unfortunately, from a United perspective, their interest in the player seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

The Spanish publication reports, “the player’s representatives have firmly rejected offers from Manchester City and Manchester United in recent hours. Similarly, Chelsea’s interest has been ruled out by the French star himself, determined not to listen to any tempting offers that might lure him away from the capital.”

Camavinga has been praised for his dynamic play and versatility to cover numerous positions at an elite level.

Nonetheless, conflicting reports suggest it is his club and international teammate, Tchouameni, that United are really waiting for, so this will certainly be a story to keep a close eye on over the coming days and weeks.

Eduardo Camavinga Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played La Liga 29 1 - 2 - 1,526' Champions League 11 1 1 1 1 479' Supercopa 2 - - - - 169' Copa del Rey 1 - - - - 25' Total 43 2 1 3 1 2,199'

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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