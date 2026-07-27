Eduardo Camavinga: Real Madrid determined to offload United target

Manchester United have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Recently, Fabrizio Romano reported that United have held talks with the French midfielder’s representatives to better understand the player’s situation in the Spanish capital.

The Red Devils are actively searching for a defensive midfielder, and Camavinga possesses the physicality and technical prowess to excel in Michael Carrick’s system.

Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga could be pushed out of Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga has so far shown little desire to leave Real Madrid, and now, Jose Mourinho has become involved.

According to Radio Marca’s Sergio Valentin, Jose Mourinho has spoken with Camavinga, informing the 23-year-old that he is going to struggle for regular minutes next season.

Mourinho has been “direct” with the France international, having already made up his mind before arriving at Valdebebas. As a result, Real are reportedly exploring options for Camavinga.

Meanwhile, reliable social media source Djamel, the person who broke the Ederson story, has suggested that the La Liga giants have more aggressive plans.

It is claimed Real are determined to bring in Rodri and want to “push” Camavinga towards the exit.

Manchester United should avoid long-drawn pursuit

Still, given Camavinga has yet to accept that he has no future at the Santiago Bernabeu, United may have to wait some time to receive any clarity.

The Premier League giants seemingly find themselves in a situation similar to the summer of 2022, when they spent almost the entire transfer window pursuing Frenkie de Jong, whose heart was set on staying at Barcelona. Ultimately, they were forced to make a late move for Casemiro.

Meanwhile, AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone, who beat Camavinga to a spot in France’s World Cup squad, is reportedly ready to join United, having allegedly reached an agreement in principle over a move to Old Trafford.

INEOS, however, have yet to submit a formal offer, as they continue to assess several options to complement the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos in the middle of the park.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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