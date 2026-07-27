Danny Welbeck: Why Man United are not looking to spoil Chelsea’s transfer plans



Chelsea are closing in on Danny Welbeck, which should be ringing alarm bells at Old Trafford for some Manchester United fans.

Last summer, there was a suggestion that INEOS were looking at signing Welbeck after the Benjamin Sesko signing.

The idea then was that the Brighton & Hove Albion hitman, with his Premier League experience, would come and mentor Sesko. However, that move never materialised.

A fine goal-scoring run in 2025-26

Welbeck stayed at the Amex Stadium instead and went on to enjoy a fantastic league campaign. In 37 Premier League appearances, the former Man United striker scored 13 goals, marking his highest-scoring league campaign to date.

Earlier in the summer, there was a suggestion that the 20-time English champions should look to sign him, allowing him to offer Sesko competition while also mentoring him.

Chelsea trying to land Welbeck

But instead of United pursuing him, it is now Chelsea looking to sign the veteran.

Some United fans, seeing the Welbeck-to-Stamford-Bridge reports, must be furious, as yet another transfer target appears to be slipping through their hands this window.

Reaction to Welbeck to Chelsea switch

So what is being said about Welbeck potentially joining Chelsea at M16?

Well, the Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst says, “United want to sign a new striker to support Sesko but denied there had been any contact with Danny Welbeck before Chelsea registered their interest in the Brighton forward.”

Welbeck as a Sesko-supporting cast would have been great for United’s attack.

However, if the Red Devils are instead looking to sign another young, exciting striker to challenge Sesko following the departure of Joshua Zirkzee, that would perfectly demonstrate just how ambitious INEOS are in building a winning team.

The question now is who this striker will be, though there are some tempting transfer options out there, like Endrick.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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