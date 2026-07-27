Home » Joshua Zirkzee: Champions League side set to unlock Man United’s attacking upgrade

Joshua Zirkzee: Champions League side set to unlock Man United’s attacking upgrade

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Joshua Zirkzee


It is uncertain whether Joshua Zirkzee will remain at Manchester United for the 2026-27 season.

The Dutch striker, as was the case in the previous two transfer windows, once again finds himself linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Modern-day Berbatov

Unfortunately, Zirkzee has not managed to establish himself at United. This is despite him standing out as a modern-day Berbatov, largely because of his unorthodox style as a tall, “9.5” playmaker rather than a traditional striker.

Like the languid Bulgarian, Zirkzee relies on a flawless first touch, high football intelligence, and exceptional link-up play, often slowing the tempo to create chances for his teammates.

However, as technically gifted as he is, he sometimes struggles to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League. This realisation has led the Red Devils to consider letting him go.

While Juventus have long appeared to be the forward’s likely destination, the Italian heavyweights must act soon or risk missing out on the United number 11.

Fabregas a huge Zirkzee fan

Meanwhile, according to Matteo Moretto, via Firenze Viola, another Italian side may be watching Zirkzee’s situation closely.

The Italian source reports that Como are trying to sign Moise Kean.

Still, if they cannot land the Fiorentina star, “The alternative name would be United’s Joshua Zirkzee, who is already high on the manager’s personal list of players of interest.”

For the 20-time English champions, Como entering the Zirkzee race is positive news.

The Serie A battle for the former Bologna man could help the 20-time English champions get exactly what they want: an exit for the 25-year-old.

Should Zirkzee depart, INEOS will then have the perfect chance to upgrade their attack.

A move for a proper back-up, or even an alternative to Benjamin Sesko, such as Endrick, could well be on the cards.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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