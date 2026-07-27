Francisco Conceicao: Man United’s move for Juventus star under threat

Manchester United face a new rival in the race for Juventus wing wizard Francisco Conceicao despite INEOS holding talks with the 23-year-old’s camp, according to a new report.

RB Leipzig enter the race

Fussball Daten reveals that RB Leipzig have identified Conceicao as their top target to replace Yan Diomande, 19, who looks set to join Real Madrid in a record-breaking deal.

The German club’s current most lucrative sale is the €90 million Manchester City paid for Joško Gvardiol in 2023, with Manchester United’s €86.5 million capture of Benjamin Sesko last year ranking second.

However, Leipzig are understood to have been demanding €130 million to let Diomande leave this summer. The expectation is that the agreement with Real will be far in excess of €100 million after the Spanish giants hijacked Paris Saint-Germain’s move for the Ivorian sensation over the weekend.

Interestingly, Diomande was a leading target at Old Trafford, but the focus on a midfield revamp left United unable to compete in a race which virtually every member of Europe’s elite considered entering.

The report claims Leipzig will “immediately approach Juventus” over Conceicao should the deal with Real be struck. The 23-year-old winger is seen as the “ideal player for [their] style of play, which is based on high pressing and rapid counter-attacks.”

Having been priced out of a move for Diomande by the Red Bull club, United could now see another target slip away at Leipzig’s hands, though INEOS are said to be further ahead in negotiations.

United already in talks

Fussball Daten reveals Manchester United are “closely monitoring” Conceicao as they “look to bolster their attacking depth” ahead of a return to the Champions League next season.

There has been no formal offer tabled to Juventus, but Old Trafford chiefs are in “close contact with the player’s representatives.” His wage demands are not expected to pose a problem, while his current valuation on Transfermarkt is £26 million.

Arch-rivals Liverpool pose another threat, with the Merseyside club having “officially inquired about the terms of a potential transfer”. The recruitment team at Anfield are understood to consider Conceicao a cheaper alternative to Bradley Barcola, should a pursuit of the PSG forward prove too expensive.

The Portugal international, who was selected by Roberto Martinez for the World Cup squad, is said to be prioritising a project which offers regular first-team minutes and the chance to play in the Champions League.

Final Thoughts

Fussball Daten concludes that RB Leipzig plan to “submit an official offer” in the coming days. This gives Manchester United a narrow window of opportunity to strike first for a player who one Serie A analyst believes is “capable of evolving into one of the very best right wingers in football”.

Featured image Paulo Bruno via Getty Images

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