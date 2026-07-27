Tchouameni: Man United source lifts lid on INEOS’ stance over Real Madrid star

Manchester United continue to view Aurelien Tchouameni as a “dream signing” in midfield – but an Old Trafford source has now lifted the lid on whether a deal for the Real Madrid star would be possible this summer.

Casemiro’s Successor

With £85 million already spent to capture Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively, Manchester United remain intent on adding a third recruit to Michael Carrick’s engine room.

The departure of Casemiro was the correct choice by INEOS, even if the fanbase’s cries of “One More Year!” would have been very tempting to heed during his superb run of form in the second half of last season.

Turning 35 in February, the Brazilian’s intelligence and physicality do not compensate for his lack of pace, particularly in the cut and thrust of Premier League football. Having helped secure a return to the Champions League, it was the right time – for him and the club – to bring an end to his time in M16.

Neither of the new duo offers the same type of presence as the anchor in midfield, however, even if many in Brazil believe Santos will serve as a long-term successor to Casemiro for the Seleção.

This need for a more imposing No.6 has led the club to maintain interest in Tchouameni, even after the 26-year-old verbally agreed to a contract extension at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid’s pursuit of Manchester City maestro Rodri has only fuelled speculation Tchouameni could still depart – but could the Red Devils even pull off a deal if it is there to be done?

Too pricey a purchase

Having already been priced out of moves for two of their primary targets this summer – Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes – it would have been a surprise to see INEOS launch a similarly expensive raid for Tchouameni.

And one well-placed source at Old Trafford, speaking to the Manchester Evening News last week, has confirmed as much. The figure was “adamant that a deal for Tchouameni isn’t currently realistic due to the cost involved” to lure him away from the Spanish capital.

“The internal feeling is that if Real Madrid were willing to sell the midfielder, he would not be available at a price United could meet. Tchouameni is a dream signing for United, and they would absolutely make an offer if they received the right signals from Madrid on price, but how much they would want remains to be seen, and whether they are willing to sell at all.”

Furthermore, the report suggests the signing of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig could further hinder any pursuit of Tchouameni. The 19-year-old winger is understood to have been specifically requested by Jose Mourinho, and has thrown fresh doubt onto Vinicius Jr’s future.

The 26-year-old Brazilian superstar’s contract expires next summer. Talks have been ongoing over an extension, but if a compromise between the two parties cannot be found, he will be sold. Arsenal have held exploratory talks should the opportunity present itself.

But if Los Blancos sell Vinicius for what would undoubtedly be an eye-watering fee, the need to also show Tchouameni the exit door would disappear, even if a raid for Rodri was launched. Mourinho is also said to be a big fan of the Frenchman.

Final Thoughts

The number of moving parts involved in a deal for Tchouameni makes the prospect of him becoming a Manchester United player this summer remote. It appears even if he was available, the Red Devils would not have the requisite funds to get the green light from Real Madrid. If the Spanish giant’s stance were to soften, however, INEOS would “absolutely make an offer”, meaning the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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