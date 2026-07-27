Joshua Zirkzee: Juventus close in on deal for Man United forward

Juventus are closing in on a deal for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, according to a new report.

The Unreliable No.9

The Red Devils want to sign a more reliable No.9 this summer to ease the goal-scoring burden on Benjamin Sesko.

Since arriving from Bologna for £36.5 million two years ago, Zirkzee is still yet to hit double figures in England.

A return of nine goals and four assists is a dismal record for a forward at a top club, but the 25-year-old Netherlands international’s ineffectiveness goes deeper than this.

Despite possessing an imposing 6’4″ frame, he is routinely outjumped and outmuscled, even by significantly smaller defenders. Within the cut and thrust of Premier League football, a weak frontman is a serious hindrance.

This is then further exacerbated by an issue with conditioning, which sees the Bayern Munich academy graduate look laboured and leggy just minutes after coming on as a substitute. It is little wonder INEOS are looking to sell this summer, particularly as the money generated by Zirkzee’s departure is needed to fund his replacement’s arrival – a similar issue the Old Trafford hierarchy have encountered with Marcus Rashford.

Juventus leading the charge

Having left Bologna as Serie A’s Young Player of the Year, there remain a number of Italian clubs who still hold Zirkzee in high regard, including AS Roma and Champions League newcomers Como 1907. But it is Juventus who are leading the charge to bring the Dutchman back to Italy, having already received the green light from the player’s camp after launching a move.

The Sun now reports the Old Lady are in “advanced talks” with Manchester United over a loan with a £30 million buy option, having failed in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

“Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee is a top target for Juventus after a deal for Randal Kolo Muani collapsed. Zirkzee looks to be out of favour at Old Trafford after starting just five Prem games under Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick last season.

“The Dutchman, 25, is a wanted man this summer and SunSport understands Juventus are now leading the chase to sign him on loan with a £30million option to buy.”

Luciano Spalletti’s side are considered “favourites” after accelerating their pursuit ahead of rivals elsewhere in Italy. Zirkzee is understood to be “keen on a move” to Turin, believing he is better suited to Serie A.

“Zirkzee sees the Italian top flight as a much better tactical fit for his style of play. He has struggled for confidence at United and sees Juventus as the right step for his career at this stage. SunSport has been told that Zirkzee’s representatives have given a positive response to the approach from Juventus.”

Crucially, the Red Devils are now “willing to accept a loan move and £30m buy option” after previously pushing for a permanent exit. If Zirkzee was sold for less than £21 million this summer, it would incur a negative hit from a Profits and Sustainability Rules (PSR) perspective.

Final Thoughts

With INEOS having already solved their problem with one misfiring striker by sending them to Italy on a season-long loan, it is a sensible approach to take with Zirkzee. The market will not provide a permanent solution this summer, but if he is able to regain some of the form he showed for Bologna while leading the line for Juventus – as Rasmus Hojlund did at Napoli – it may prove a similarly happy ending.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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