Home » Jaydan Kamason sets sights on major breakthrough after Rosenborg heroics

Jaydan Kamason sets sights on major breakthrough after Rosenborg heroics

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Jaydan Kamason


Manchester United youngster Jaydan Kamason has outlined a major goal he is aiming to achieve following his stellar performance against Rosenborg.

Dazzling cameo

Kamason was introduced during the break in United’s 5-0 demolition of Rosenborg last Friday.

Playing in his preferred right-back role, he caused the opposition all sorts of problems, culminating in two assists during United’s trip to Trondheim.

His first contribution came when he ghosted into space and picked out Harry Amass with a precise delivery to the far post. Amass was there to slide in and turn it home, making it 4-0.

Not long after, Kamason danced his way down the right before delivering another dangerous cross into the box, inviting Ethan Williams to apply the finish.

Michael Carrick was effusive in his praise for the club’s young talent, all of whom delivered promising displays and have pushed themselves into contention as the start of the season looms.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Kamason made it clear that he is eyeing a breakthrough into the United first team.

Kamason’s objective

The 19-year-old said, “It was good to get the assists, obviously, but just good to play for minutes and fitness. I could have been sharper at times, but I’m happy with the two assists.”

“Last season, I unfortunately had two injuries, but hopefully this season will be more positive. I’m just trying to stay fit now and show my ability on the pitch.”

Asked about a first-team breakthrough, he replied, “Yeah, hopefully. I’m always trying to aspire to get to that level. If I need a few loans or whatever, we’ll have to see, but obviously, I’m trying to get to that top level, and that’s Man United. You just have to be ambitious.”

Kamason explained that he does extra work to refine his craft.

“I always do extra bits on that. Especially with the low crosses, because the low crosses are very effective. But it is just about getting into those positions. Once you get into those positions, you have the chance to get it into the box. That’s what I want. It’s just timing my movement, getting into those positions, then once I get in there, I just know what to do.”

Travis Binnion, who previously managed the Under-21s, has been promoted to Carrick’s senior staff, and Kamason believes this will be to his advantage.

“He’s a great link between the academy and the first team, so it is good to have him around, and hopefully he can continue to help me.”

United are next in action on Saturday when they face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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