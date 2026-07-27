Micky Gray backs Youri Tielemans to thrive at Manchester United

Manchester United enjoyed a tremendous resurgence last season under Michael Carrick, who took over a disjointed squad at the beginning of the year. The English manager switched to the tried-and-tested 4-2-3-1 system and proceeded to transform the team.

The Red Devils embarked on a spellbinding run in the Premier League, registering 12 wins and just two defeats in 17 games under Carrick. That enabled them to secure third place in the league table and earn qualification for the Champions League.

United scored goals galore and even displayed a newfound defensive solidity, banking on a red-hot Bruno Fernandes running riot in a No. 10 position. The English giants also found a successful midfield combination of Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro.

However, the Brazilian’s departure this summer as a free agent has opened up a gaping hole in midfield. INEOS responded by signing Casemiro’s compatriot Andrey Santos from Chelsea to inject another dose of youth into the middle of the park.

The Red Devils also pulled off a coup by securing the services of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Tielemans’ Premier League record enticed United

Tielemans is an experienced campaigner, having spent more than seven years in the Premier League, first with Leicester City and then Aston Villa. The Belgian has registered close to 250 appearances in the top tier of English football, making him a fantastic addition to Carrick’s squad.

Tielemans also has experience of featuring in the Champions League with Anderlecht, Monaco and the Villans. Last season, the 29 year old made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Birmingham-based club, registering two goals and seven assists.

Youri Tielemans Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 25 21 - 4 - - 1,863' UEFA Europa League 9 7 2 3 2 - 642' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 81' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 35 28 2 7 2 - 2,586'

Tielemans also scored in the 3-0 win over Freiburg in the Europa League final, capping off a fantastic campaign with Villa. The Belgian will add composure and elite tactical intelligence to United, while his ability to dictate the tempo of the game will help the team dominate proceedings.

Former Red Devils academy player Micky Gray, who later spent 12 seasons at Sunderland, has now shared his opinion on the player.

Signing of the summer?

Speaking on talkSPORT, Gray hailed Tielemans as the signing of the summer. He said: “I think Youri Tielemans is the signing of the summer.”

“For the price that they got him for and the experience that he brings. I’m not saying he’s the exact replacement for what Casemiro brought to Man United. The last six months of his United career, he was absolutely brilliant, the importance of some of the goals were key.”

“I think Tielemans will bring that and help. You talk about the experience of walking into a dressing room, he’s got that in abundance. I think he’ll help players like Kobbie Mainoo. He certainly improves Man United, I think he does.”

Final Thoughts

United’s pursuit of Tielemans was a departure from their recent strategy of signing younger footballers. However, the Belgian has been one of the finest in his position in the Premier League in recent years and the move could turn out to be a masterstroke.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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