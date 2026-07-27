Scott McTominay: Bruno Fernandes pays special tribute to ex-United teammate



Bruno Fernandes was recently spotted paying a heartfelt tribute to his former Manchester United teammate Scott McTominay.

United stint

McTominay left United in the summer of 2024 to join Napoli in a deal worth €30m. United decided to offload him after securing the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder joined United’s famed academy at age five via a development centre in Preston and progressed through the ranks.

He put pen to paper on his first professional contract in 2013.

McTominay made his senior debut as a substitute against Arsenal in May 2017. His first senior goal came in a pre-season friendly against Vålerenga in July.

The Scotland international notched 29 goals in 255 appearances for his boyhood club, but was now in the final year of his Old Trafford deal, though United held the option to prolong his stay by another season.

The player’s desire for regular first-team minutes, which was far from guaranteed at United, ultimately pushed the club to sell him. He has since become something of a cult hero in Naples, having delivered a Serie A title in his first season.

The Carrington academy graduate also played a crucial role in Scotland’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Fernandes pays tribute

The United captain took to social media to honour his former teammate, posting a photo of himself donning a Scotland shirt emblazoned with McTominay’s name and squad number.

Did you see our captain’s holiday shout-out? 🏖️📸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/tLX9ATuJIN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2026

Fernandes and McTominay spent four years together at United, where they cultivated a strong relationship.

The pair made 171 appearances alongside each other in midfield. They helped United end their six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup in the 2023/24 season and then the FA Cup in the subsequent campaign.

The United captain is currently observing his mandatory rest period after World Cup involvement, though he is expected back at Carrington shortly as pre-season gathers pace.

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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