Ayden Heaven details Michael Carrick relationship as he sets lofty target



Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven has acknowledged that there is nothing personal between himself and Michael Carrick, and that he understands he must bide his time for regular starting minutes.

Looking to kick on

Heaven has enjoyed a gradual rise at United since joining the club from Premier League rivals Arsenal in January 2025.

He gained first-team involvement under Ruben Amorim, though Carrick tended to use him as a backup option, typically when the defence required reinforcement.

Heaven managed 17 Premier League appearances last term. 11 of these were starts.

Pre-season has seen the England youth international forge a promising partnership with Harry Maguire, and he’ll be desperate to be in the starting line-up when United kick off their season against Hull City next month.

Heaven spoke to the media after United’s 5-0 victory over Rosenborg and hailed his partnership with Maguire. He also opened up on his relationship with Carrick and his objective of earning a call-up to the England national team.

Heaven’s remarks

Asked about pushing to be part of England’s Under-21s Euros title defence next summer, Heaven answered, “I could push further than that. Maybe try and get into England, the main men’s team. The sky‘s the limit.”

“I’ve just got to keep working hard every day. Harry has helped a lot, he has 20 years of experience. He’s always telling me to be vocal so I’m always ready when I get the opportunity to play.”

He continued, “I’m young and I’ve got to be patient, especially in my position. You don’t see a lot of 19-year-olds playing week in, week out.”

“I know it’s nothing personal and I’ve just got to be patient. I’m waiting for my opportunity.”

Heaven’s path to the first team is made no easier by the presence of Leny Yoro, another young talent who will be desperate to make this his breakout campaign at Old Trafford.

Heaven said about this, “We’re both young. We work hard every day in training together and we are close friends off the pitch.”

United are next in action on Saturday when they face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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