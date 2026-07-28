Bruno Fernandes’ staggering income from image rights revealed

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes’ future continues to be subject to speculation amid growing interest in his signature this summer. The Portuguese maestro is coming off an outstanding campaign with the Red Devils, in which he provided 21 league assists, the most in a campaign in Premier League history.

Fernandes broke the previous record (20) on the final day of the season after setting up Patrick Dorgu in the 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. United finished the campaign in third place in the Premier League table, earning qualification to the Champions League.

The Portuguese Magnifico played a starring role in the Red Devils’ rise, also finding the back of the net nine times in the league.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 35 35 9 21 5 - 3,068' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 37 36 9 22 5 - 3,203'

Fernandes was part of the Portugal team that reached the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they were defeated by eventual champions Spain. The player has already entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and is yet to sign a new deal.

United’s most important player?

Fernandes has arguably been United’s most important player since walking through the door in January 2020. The Portuguese arrived at the Theatre of Dreams as a relatively unknown figure, and such was his impact in the first six months that he won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award. He has won the coveted award a record five times.

Fernandes has since gone from strength to strength with the Red Devils, transforming into one of the finest attacking midfielders in the world. He is the creative fulcrum for the Premier League giants, and has registered 107 goals and 108 assists in 327 appearances so far.

Most importantly, the Portuguese has missed just six games with injuries, including three last season, during his six-and-a-half-year stay with United. Only two other players have managed both 100 goals and 100 assists for the club – Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney – placing Fernandes among club legends.

While the Red Devils continue to plan squad reinforcements this summer, Fernandes remains a vital cog in their system. Recent reports suggest that Juventus and Galatasaray are eyeing a move for the player this summer, while there has long been interest from the Middle East.

United, however, believe that their talisman will stay at the club beyond the summer. A fresh update now suggests that the Portuguese has enjoyed a significant financial windfall from his off-the-pitch commitments in recent times.

Fernandes earned a fortune during the 2024/25 season

According to the Manchester Evening News, Fernandes earned a small fortune from his image rights during the 2024/25 season. The report states: “Bruno Fernandes earned over £9million from his image rights during the 2024/25 season, according to accounts filed by BF8 Sports last month.”

“The firm, founded in 2020 and listing Fernandes as its only director, made £9.5million during the period, an increase of £1.1million from the previous 12 months. They also reduced costs by 44%, cutting over £200,000 from their tax and social security bill, leaving them with £9.2million.”

“That works out at around £176,000 per week, in addition to the around £300,000 in wages Manchester United pay to their captain. Fernandes signed his current contract two years ago this summer.”

Final Thoughts

Casemiro has left Old Trafford as a free agent this summer, so United need Fernandes’ presence in the dressing room all the more in the upcoming season. With the midfield backbone undergoing a revamp, the Portuguese will also have to take on greater responsibilities ahead as the Red Devils continue their quest to return to their glory days. INEOS, as such, must tie him down to a new deal immediately.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social