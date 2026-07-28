Ollie Watkins: Why he is perfect for Man United

Manchester United have been focusing on their midfield department this summer.

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They have already brought in Brazilian Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Karl Darlow and Tynan Thompson have also been signed, but there is still much work to be done.

United want a third midfielder, and it also seems they are keen on a left-back, with Lewis Hall frequently touted as an option.

Striker pursuit

The Red Devils also want to bolster their striking department, as Joshua Zirkzee has attracted interest from numerous clubs and impressed in United’s last pre-season match against Rosenborg.

Benjamin Sesko had a positive first season at United last year, but he was also given the advantage of being taken out of the firing line when out of form, and Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo filled in for him. As the Slovenian matures, he will need to take on the responsibility of leading the line on his own, but United could benefit from a back-up striker and there is an obvious candidate.

Last summer, United narrowed in on Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, and eventually chose the former Red Bull Leipzig star.

Nonetheless, Watkins would still be a shrewd signing.

Goals in Premier League

Ineos have never hidden their preference for Premier League-experienced players, and the Villa striker fits this to a tee.

He has scored 108 goals for Villa, including 21 strikes last season in all competitions.

Watkins has also hit double figures in the last 11 consecutive seasons at different levels.

Age profile

He is also a good age profile at 30 years old. He will not demand to start every game at a club like United, but has proven that he is able to step in and lead the line at the highest level.

The forward has also played for England during the Euros and World Cups, as well as the Champions League for Villa.

Nonetheless, at 30 years old, he still has a lot of football left to play and is the perfect age to marry experience and future potential at the club.

Skills

Watkins is, in his own right, a top striker that could complement Sesko immensely.

The BBC report that, “his principal strengths are pace and movement,” something which would work very well with United’s current attacking options of Cunha, Mbeumo, Amad and potentially Marcus Rashford.

The 30-year-old also brings an aerial presence that Sesko definitely has in his locker but has perhaps not particularly shown at Old Trafford yet.

The Athletic have also praised Watkins’ ability to score a wide variety of goals, including tap-ins, first-time strikes and one-on-ones, making him a very complete striker.

What’s more, he is much more than a goalscorer, as he can link up play well and assist his teammates, grabbing 13 in total in the 2023–2024 campaign.

He has clearly impressed his England teammate Harry Kane, who has gone on record as describing the star as “outstanding”.

Final thoughts

All in all, Watkins is not the perfect striker, but he fits numerous United needs like a glove.

What’s more, his experience and profile would do wonders for the development of United’s long-term striker project, Benjamin Sesko.

Ollie Watkins career stats

Club Matches played Goals Years Active Exeter City 78 26 2013-2017 Weston-Saper Mare (loan) 25 10 2014-2015 Brentford 143 49 2017-20 Aston Villa 278 108 2020- England 24 7 2021-

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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