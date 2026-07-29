Douglas Luiz’s dream club named amid United’s midfielder search

Manchester United have signed two midfielders already this summer, with Andrey Santos joining from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans moving from Aston Villa.

Tielemans is comfortably United’s best bit of business this summer, having moved to Old Trafford after INEOS triggered his £35 million release clause. Villa wanted to keep hold of their most reliable midfielder, but his heart was reportedly set on becoming a Red Devil.

Now, one of his former teammates is supposedly keen on playing for United.

Manchester United is Douglas Luiz’s dream club

Douglas Luiz spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa and has now returned to Juventus.

The 28-year-old Brazilian enjoyed a promising first stint at Villa before moving to Juventus in 2024. However, since then, he has struggled to find form.

According to TuttoSport, Luiz has attracted interest from clubs in Brazil, but he wants to return to England, and specifically to Manchester.

It is claimed that “his dream is to join Manchester United,” where he hopes to rediscover his form in grand style.

The former Manchester City midfielder is known for his ball-carrying ability and high work rate.

The Italian outlet adds that United and Juventus share a good relationship. As such, there is a possibility of a swap deal involving Luiz and Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United want to offload Joshua Zirkzee

In recent days, Zirkzee has been linked with the Serie A giants, who intend to strengthen their attack this summer.

United, meanwhile, are open to part ways with the Dutchman, who has not managed to get on the scoresheet on a regular basis in the Premier League.

However, earlier today, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Juve have agreed a deal worth around €45 million to re-sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

⚠️ Story not backed up by a very reliable outlet.

⚠️ Luiz’s form and age do not align with United’s transfer plans.

⚠️ Juventus have struck an agreement to sign another striker.

TPP view

The suggestion of Luiz dreaming to join United is not far-fetched, but such swap deals rarely materialise.

Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

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