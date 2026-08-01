Michael Carrick shares verdict on comeback win vs. Atletico Madrid



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has expressed his delight with what he saw from the players in the 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid.

Back-to-back victories

United followed up their 5-0 demolition of Rosenborg with an impressive turnaround against La Liga giants Atletico at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Diego Simeone’s men took the lead after just five minutes when a cross from Arnau Ortiz ghosted into the net at the far post, well past the reach of a helpless Tom Heaton.

Luke Shaw, Bryan Mbeumo, Leny Yoro and Amad all had chances to restore parity in the first half as United dominated proceedings, but they were unable to beat an inspired Jan Oblak.

United’s persistence finally paid off seven minutes after the interval. Shea Lacey’s sharp footwork inside the area drew a foul, earning a penalty, which Mbeumo confidently converted by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

👣 Shea wins it 🤝 Bryan converts it 🎯 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2026

Mbeumo doubled his tally shortly afterwards. Jack Fletcher intercepted a wayward pass and delivered a threatening delivery into the box, which the Cameroonian converted to punish Atletico.

Another goal for Bryan after a strong run from Jack Fletcher 💪💙 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2026

Carrick spoke to MUTV after the final whistle and shared his thoughts on the game and the performance.

Carrick’s verdict

The United boss said, “I enjoyed it, I thought there was a lot of good in things that we are looking to improve on. Building on what we did for the last seven months, I think there is a lot of good signs for us, it’s never going to be the exact stage we want to be at.”

“But I thought there was really a lot of positives to take out of the game, individual, collectively as a team, senior players looking strong and fit, and the younger players doing really well.”

“The spirit and the camaraderie is so important for the team, it’s great to see the boys getting on so naturally and enjoying each other’s company. Collectively we looked strong as a team, which is always the most important thing, and individual performances seeing the young players come on to have an impact.”

Carrick emphasised the necessity of avoiding injuries throughout the club’s pre-season preparations.

“No injuries is a massive part of it, it is always getting the balance of how much do we push the players and how much do we save, and the boys are in a good place.”

“It’s part of learning and it’s part of developing, as much as we are trying to get ready for this season to start, it is a long season and we are going to have to overcome some challenges, adapt at certain times and trying to put things in place that will take us the full distance.”

"They look after each other and they did again today." 💪 Michael shares his post-match verdict with MUTV 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2026

The 45-year-old continued, “It is such a great group to work with, in terms of the spirit to work with each other, for us to help them and guide them, and that is what really made today really pleasing because it’s kind of a lot of things we have been asking them to do.”

“We had six-and-a-half weeks away from the players, so it’s a long time to compared to what I am used to, we are enjoying work and I am looking forward to the season, this is something to build on to this group, with different layers as we continue to push.”

United return to action next Saturday when they face Paris Saint-Germain.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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