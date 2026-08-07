Man United told where Lewis Hall will play next season after enquiry

Manchester United’s transfer window has seemingly hit a lull, with INEOS struggling to secure their priority targets.

On Thursday, United suffered a fresh setback in their bid to sign Aurelien Tchouameni as Real Madrid fell behind in the race to sign Rodri. Los Blancos are now not expected to entertain offers for their existing midfield options.

United are also in the market for a left-back, but they have received a negative response after making a move for their preferred target.

Newcastle rebuff Manchester United’s advances

It has been widely reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Lewis Hall, who is viewed as an ideal long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

However, Newcastle United, who have already lost a number of their key players as well as their manager Eddie Howe, want to block further departures in order not to lose face.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have told Manchester United that Hall “is not for sale this summer, after an initial enquiry was rejected.”

It is claimed Hall is a player United have “long-admired”, but Newcastle turned down their enquiry two weeks ago and are in the market to add another full-back themselves.

Manchester United looking for a midfielder

Meanwhile, United are expected to “assess their options this summer as they look to strengthen Michael Carrick’s side with an additional midfielder still a possibility at this stage.”

Following Tyrell Malacia’s departure as a free agent, Luke Shaw is the only senior left-back at United.

Shaw featured prominently for the Red Devils last term, but given his age and injury record, it would be naive to go into the season relying solely upon him.

Meanwhile, United are also prepared to offload Harry Amass, the club’s academy left-back who impressed in the Championship last season.

United are relatively well covered in the middle of the park after adding two midfielders, but it is not far-fetched to assume Carrick would be left disappointed if INEOS fail to bring in another name.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a reputable outlet

✅ Newcastle under no pressure to sell

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, but that may not be enough to alter Newcastle’s plans.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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