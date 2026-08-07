Orlando Gill: Leeds move ahead of Man United in transfer battle



If Manchester United are keen on Orlando Gill, they had better act, or they risk seeing him sign for their fiercest rivals.

Gill was one of the World Cup standouts. His brilliant displays between the sticks for Paraguay positioned him for a big move.

Since then, the South American has continued attracting interest from across Europe, with the Premier League emerging as his likely destination.

Interestingly, despite signing Karl Darlow, the Red Devils were linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

Leeds bid for Orlando Gill

However, while INEOS are yet to make a concrete move for the San Lorenzo keeper, an interesting update has emerged.

As per Paraguayan journalist Carlin Correa, “Leeds United of the Premier League have submitted a formal offer to San Lorenzo de Almagro for Orlando Gill.”

Leeds’ move will certainly force United to show their hand. If they really want Gill, they had better act.

A Man United move for Gill does not make sense

One would wonder, though, why they would move for the shot-stopper when they certainly do not need him.

Senne Lammens has proved himself a worthy number one for the twenty-time English champions.

His performances, which saw him crowned transfer of the season, all but confirm as much.

With Lammens established and Darlow, who played a key role in Leeds avoiding relegation, arriving too, Michael Carrick undoubtedly has United’s strongest goalkeeping department heading into next season.

Therefore, United do not need to engage their arch-rivals Leeds in a transfer battle for a player they do not need.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a top journalist from Paraguay

✅ Gill has been strongly linked with a move to Europe, specifically the Premier League

⚠️ The details of the offer remain unclear

TPP view

We believe that Orlando Gill is up for a big move this summer after impressing at the World Cup, but it will be surprising if Manchester United go for him given the Karl Darlow signing.

Featured image Buda Mendes via Getty Images

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