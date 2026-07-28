Harry Amass: United set price tag for exciting left-back amid Championship interest

Manchester United are expected to sign a new left-back this summer.

According to The Athletic, along with Marcus Rashford’s prospective return, Tynan Thompson could provide support for Mateus Cunha and/or Patrick Dorgu on the left side, which means the club’s transfer focus is instead on the left-back position.

However, this could also result in the departure of one of the club’s most talented defenders.

Manchester United ready to sell Harry Amass

The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet claims that Harry Amass could leave the club during this window.

Amass has been one of United’s most promising players during the ongoing pre-season, having impressed against both Wrexham and Rosenborg. The 19-year-old also found the back of the net in the Red Devils’ 5-0 win over the Norwegian side.

Regarded by many as Luke Shaw’s ideal successor, Amass is a technically gifted full-back who also offers a lot of energy out of possession.

Earlier this summer, a Manchester Evening News report stated: “The young left-back has clearly spent a fair bit of the summer in the gym and he has done plenty of work to make sure he is ready to take what might turn out to be a major opportunity for him.”

However, The Athletic reports that United prefer a permanent transfer for Amass and are prepared to listen to bids in the region of £6 million.

It is also reported that several Championship clubs have made approaches and discussed offers for the United academy talent, who enjoyed a solid loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Manchester United eyeing Lewis Hall

It is understood that Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall “remains a player of interest should United decide to go for a left-back.”

The Magpies are reluctant to part ways with Hall. However, it has previously been reported that the England international is prepared to depart Eddie Howe’s side.

Furthermore, Hall’s “priority remains a move to Manchester United” despite interest from his former club, Chelsea.

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