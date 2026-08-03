Bruno Fernandes training update emerges ahead of PSG pre-season clash



Manchester United’s pre-season training is set to go into overdrive as four of their biggest stars have just returned from their post-World Cup break.

In the first two pre-season games, head coach Michael Carrick had to rely on several academy graduates with only those senior stars who did not make their country’s World Cup squads featuring.

In the game against Atletico Madrid, we saw Amad and Altay Bayindir feature, while Senne Lammens and new signing Youri Tielemans have been busy training at Carrington for the past week.

Both are expected to play against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, and Carrick might have even more to choose from.

Bruno Fernandes back in training

The club’s media team have revealed that club captain Bruno Fernandes, his compatriot Diogo Dalot, Brazilian ace Matheus Cunha, and Noussair Mazraoui have all returned to Carrington.

Cunha had last played on 5 July during Brazil’s disappointing Round-of-16 loss to Norway. Portugal exited on the same day, with Spain emerging triumphant.

The 2026/27 season starts here for Bruno, Matheus, Diogo and Nous 💪 pic.twitter.com/yRaiyMDiSS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 3, 2026

Mazraoui’s Morocco did go one step further, but were ultimately knocked out by France at the quarter-final stage on 9 July.

The four will first have to undergo individual testing and fitness assessments before they can fully rejoin the group.

Full group return details

It will be interesting to see if Carrick picks any of the four for the PSG clash, or if they go straight to the training camp in Ireland.

The English duo of Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford, along with Lisandro Martinez will be the last to arrive. They will likely enter the training camp directly.

That is when Carrick will be hoping to work his magic with a full squad at his disposal. In the days to come, more and more academy graduates are likely to drop out of the main group.

Fans are also eager to see whether Benjamin Sesko is fit and raring to go after the injury he sustained last season kept him out of all three pre-season matches so far.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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