Official: Radek Vitek completes permanent move to Middlesbrough



Manchester United have announced that Radek Vitek has sealed a permanent move to Championship side Middlesbrough, subject to registration.

Vitek leaves

Vitek made it clear that he was keen on becoming a starter either at United or elsewhere, following his successful loan stint at Bristol City last season.

After United’s pre-season clash against Wrexham, he reiterated this stance in public, expressing a desire to leave for a new adventure.

Earlier this week, it emerged that United and Middlesbrough had struck an agreement for Vitek. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Red Devils will pocket up to £14m (with bonuses) for sanctioning Vitek’s exit.

Michael Carrick’s side also retain a 35% sell-on clause, matching rights and a buy-back option.

United’s statement announcing Vitek’s exit partly reads, “The 22-year-old completed successful loan moves in each of the past three seasons, first with Accrington Stanley, followed by Austrian side Blau-Weiss Linz, before a strong campaign for Bristol City in England’s second tier.”

“Radek has been a model professional throughout his time with the club and a popular member of our Academy squads.”

“United would like to place on record our thanks to Radek for his time at the club, and wish him all the best in his next step.”

Reaction

After completing the switch to Boro, Vitek remarked, “It feels great to be here.”

“This is a new challenge for me and I’m really excited to be a Boro player.”

“The project here is very impressive, because you can clearly see the ambition and where the club wants to go. I’m delighted to now be part of that.”

He added, “The mission is clear: to go to the Premier League. I think everyone at the club has that mindset, and I want the same thing.”

“Now I just can’t wait to get started.”

United also announced the departure of Altay Bayindir on Friday, with the Turkey international moving to Celta Vigo on loan.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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