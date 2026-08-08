Morgan Gibbs-White: United’s transfer stance on Nottingham Forest ace explained

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes created history last season by registering 21 league assists, the most in a single campaign in the Premier League era. However, the Portuguese has already entered the final year of his contract and is yet to sign a new deal.

Fernandes has shown no signs of slowing down at the moment, but it is clear that the Red Devils will have to consider succession plans soon. The Portuguese Magnifico has arguably been United’s best signing in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but he will turn 32 next month.

The former Sporting man is only the third player after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney to register 100 goals as well as 100 assists for the English giants in their history. Fernandes continues to be the heartbeat of Michael Carrick’s team and is expected to remain indispensable as they compete on four fronts, including the Champions League, next season.

However, as the Portuguese’s future remains uncertain, the rumour mill continues to go into overdrive. The Red Devils have been linked with several candidates to eventually fill their mercurial skipper’s boots in the future, including Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White an unlikely Fernandes successor

Gibbs-White has close to 200 appearances in the Premier League in his career, and could understandably hit the ground running with a move to Old Trafford. The 26 year old has registered 33 goals and 31 assists in the English top flight so far and also matches the age profile preferred by INEOS of late.

Last season, Gibbs-White registered 15 goals and four assists in 37 appearances in the Premier League, all but two of which were starts.

Morgan Gibbs-White Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Statistic Value Appearances (Sub) 37 (2) Goals 15 Assists 4 Attack Goals 15 XG 10.84 XA 2.92 Shots On Target Inside the Box 22 Shots On Target Outside the Box 19 Touches in the Opposition Box 126 Penalties (Scored) 1 (1) Free Kicks (Scored) 5 (5) Crosses (Completed %) 42 (21%) Possession Passes (Completed %) 1,208 (81%) Long Passes (Completed %) 75 (56%) Corners Taken 1 Physical Minutes Played 3,110 Dribbles (Completed %) 63 (48%) Duels Won 130 Aerial Duels Won 41 Defence Total Tackles 20 Interceptions 13 Blocks 3 Discipline Red Cards 0 Yellow Cards 1 Fouls 26 Offsides 5

Source: Premier League website

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Gibbs-White is likely to cost around £125 million, a price United are unwilling to pay. That, though, has done little to curb the rumours and an update on the saga has now emerged.

United unlikely to sign Gibbs-White

According to Football Insider, Gibbs-White is unlikely to join United this summer despite rising speculation over his future. The report states: “Morgan Gibbs-White is not set to join Man United in this transfer window amid uncertainty around his future at Nottingham Forest, sources have told Football Insider.”

The report confirms that Forest are also eager to keep hold of their prized asset, who scored 15 times in the Premier League last season, but missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad. With Fernandes’ future still unresolved, Gibbs-White continues to be linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams this summer.

However, speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke insisted that the Englishman’s exorbitant asking price makes a transfer very unlikely. He said: “I’d be very surprised if Man United were to move for him in this window.”

“With United having Bruno Fernandes there and there obviously being a huge price tag on Gibbs-White’s head as well, I don’t think it’s something that they will be looking at this summer.”

Final Thoughts

With Bruno Fernandes still firing on all cylinders, Gibbs-White could struggle for game time even if he makes the move to Old Trafford. The attacking midfield role remains sorted at the moment, so one can expect INEOS to focus on other areas of the pitch this summer.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a source with a strong Manchester United track record.

✅ Previous TPP reports suggest Morgan Gibbs-White is too costly.

⚠️ No official confirmation from club.

TPP view

We believe United’s interest in Gibbs-White is genuine, but his asking price make a deal next to impossible. As such, it is unlikely that INEOS will move for him this summer

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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