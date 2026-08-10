“Blew everyone away”: Harry Maguire reveals what youngsters did to stun players



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has detailed how the youngsters in pre-season completely surprised the more experienced players.

Impressing

Pre-season usually gives the manager and his coaching staff an opportunity to assess a number of starlets and determine whether they are ready to make the jump to first-team football.

A number of the club’s young players have staked a strong claim for inclusion during pre-season, presenting Michael Carrick with selection dilemmas.

Shea Lacey has been the most impressive of the young contingent. His talent has long been recognised within the academy, and he now seems fully equipped to make the transition to senior football. He impressed in the last three games against Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Rosenborg.

There are also others who have caught the eye including Ayden Heaven, Dan Aremer, Jacob Devaney and Jaydak Kamason.

Speaking to MUTV, Maguire was full of praise for the club’s young prospects, acknowledging their contributions throughout the pre-season campaign.

Maguire’s remarks

He said about Heaven in particular, “You speak about Ayden, people don’t see Ayden as a young boy anymore, because he’s played a lot of games for this club already.”

“But he’s been excellent in pre-season.”

The England international continued, “The one thing in pre-season is that, if you’re a young lad, you get given opportunities. And I must say, the young boys came back really, really fit, all looking really sharp, every one of them.”

“The running tests on the first day, they all blew everyone away. They were really in great condition, all of them, so great credit to them.”

Maguire also made reference to Armer, who has attracted comparisons to him on account of their shared stylistic and physical characteristics.

“I think Dan’s been brilliant. Eighteen years old, playing in tough games and playing for this club for the first time. He’s been magnificent at centre-back and, hopefully, he can continue to progress, keep enjoying working with us.”

Maguire added about Wednesday’s clash against Leeds at Croke Park, “We’ve got a great game on Wednesday against Leeds, which we always know is a big game, whether it’s a friendly or not. So that’s one we’re looking forward to.”

“Our Irish fans, they’re unbelievable, so it’s great to see them. We know that they’re going to be in full support in the stadium against Leeds.”

The contest against Leeds kicks off at 6.30 pm.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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