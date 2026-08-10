Bryan Mbeumo: Man United attacker returns to lethal best

Manchester United faced Paris Saint-Germain in their fourth pre-season match of the 2026/2027 season.

Pre-season fixtures

The Red Devils fell behind early to an Ibrahim Mbaye strike, but Michael Carrick’s side responded well.

United equalised through Bryan Mbeumo before half-time and were arguably the better side in the second half, as the PSG keeper was called into action significantly more often than either Tom Heaton or Dermot Mee.

Mbeumo has had a full pre-season owing to Cameroon missing out on the World Cup and scored a brace in the 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in Stockholm.

Match vs PSG

Mbeumo was far from perfect in the game, as his passing was questionable at times and his ability to link up with his teammates was not always in sync.

Nonetheless, the Cameroonian demonstrated why he brings such value to this United team and showed why he is such a threat to the opposition. Amad did well to pick the pocket of the PSG defence, and he played in Mbeumo, who made no mistake, firing the ball into the far corner past Matvev Safonov.

Mbeumo also almost scored a stunning winner when he picked the ball up wide on the right, drove at the defence, and curled an impressive effort towards goal.

Nonetheless, the Russian keeper was equal to it and parried the ball wide.

He was active throughout his 64 minutes on the pitch and had five shots on goal.

Mbeumo impressively hit the target four times, demonstrating strong accuracy.

He also made two key passes but did not complete his dribble attempt.

Mbeumo completed 76% of his passes but did not succeed in any of his duel attempts.

With Benjamin Sesko still recovering from injury and Matheus Cunha only just back into pre-season training, Mbeumo will surely play an important role in United’s attack in the opening Premier League matches.

Feature image Michael Campanella via Getty Images

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