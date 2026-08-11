Arsenal gem Myles Lewis-Skelly decides where he will play next season after Man United links



Out of the blue, news broke that Manchester United were one of the clubs offered a chance to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly.

While the Arsenal gem has, since his breakthrough, proved he has the quality to thrive against the Premier League’s best, Arsenal’s decision-makers have since made some interesting decisions that directly impact him.

Lewis-Skelly cannot seem to convince Arteta to trust him for a key role

Despite making the left-back spot his own in the 2024-25 season, that did not stop Mikel Arteta from pursuing Bayer Leverkusen left-back Piero Hincapie.

Alongside signing Hincapie, the Spaniard also overlooked Lewis-Skelly at left-back, preferring Riccardo Calafiori instead.

As a result, the young Gunner spent most of last season on the bench behind the two in the pecking order.

It was only once pressure mounted to drop Martin Zubimendi, who was experiencing a dip in form, from the starting line-up towards the end of the season that Lewis-Skelly finally got his opportunities, filling in at midfield, his original position.

Yet despite proving he was ready for a key role at the centre of the park, Arsenal have since gone ahead and signed Bruno Guimarães.

For many, the biggest casualty of that transfer is Lewis-Skelly.

Decides on Emirates exit

So when reports suggested he had been offered to United and other top clubs like Chelsea, it made sense.

However, what will leave many surprised, given the situation the 19-year-old finds himself in, is what The Athletic is now reporting:

“Myles Lewis-Skelly wants to stay at Arsenal and is fully focused on establishing himself in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans for the upcoming season.

“The 19-year-old’s performances have attracted interest from elsewhere, but Lewis-Skelly is happy at Arsenal and is not exploring a move away.”

Old Trafford could have been the perfect fresh start

Despite his game time now looking massively threatened, it is interesting that Lewis-Skelly wants to stay at the Emirates.

This is especially interesting given how Ayden Heaven has proven that a fresh start elsewhere can redefine a career.

Had he been pushing for a move to Old Trafford, INEOS would surely have been motivated to pursue a deal.

He could have come in as a real asset for Michael Carrick, who could have used him at either left-back or midfield, with ample game time guaranteed.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a credible source for Premier League news

⚠️ No direct contact has yet been made regarding a potential transfer

TPP view

We believe the speed with which these claims followed reports of him being offered around casts serious doubt on suggestions he is keen to leave.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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