Myles Lewis-Skelly: How much United would have to pay to sign Arsenal gem

Arsenal could help solve Manchester United’s defensive concerns yet again.

Last year, United signed Ayden Heaven from Arsenal. The 6’2″ central defender quickly found his feet in Manchester and is now viewed as a nailed-on first-team player.

Heaven left his boyhood club, Arsenal, in search of a better pathway to regular football at senior level, and now his former teammate could do the same.

Manchester United offered Myles Lewis-Skelly

According to The Guardian, Myles Lewis-Skelly has been offered to Manchester United as a potential left-back option.

Lewis-Skelly, who possesses exceptional athleticism and technical ability, emerged as one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents last term, impressing as both a left-back and midfielder.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side are blessed with quality options in both areas, meaning the 19-year-old is not guaranteed a prominent role at the Emirates.

It is claimed Arsenal wish to recoup some of the £75 million paid to Newcastle United for Bruno Guimarães by offloading Lewis-Skelly.

Manchester United told Myles Lewis-Skelly price-tag

The Guardian states that the Englishman’s prospective price is in the region of £45 million.

“This is within the range of finance United have so far spent this summer, following Youri Tielemans’s £35m move from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos’s arrival for £48m plus £2m of add-ons from Chelsea,” the report adds.

Lewis Hall reportedly remains of “prime interest” for United, but Newcastle United’s new manager, Matthias Jaissle, is intent the left-back does not depart St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also been made aware of the availability of Lewis-Skelly.

However, whether the Blues will make a move for the Arsenal man is allegedly unclear.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Independently backed up by several reliable outlets

✅ The player fits United’s tactical and financial profile

⚠️ No official bid has yet been reported

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, but it could prove to be tricky to find an agreement with Arsenal.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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