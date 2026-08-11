Myles Lewis-Skelly: Why Man United are stalling on move for versatile Arsenal star



Today, news broke that Arsenal prodigy Myles Lewis-Skelly has been offered to several clubs, with Manchester United among those given the chance to sign the young Gunner.

Most United fans who have had the chance to watch Lewis-Skelly would feel that this represents an opportunity too good to pass up.

In fact, some would suggest INEOS should stop deliberating and sanction the transfer.

Man United on the hunt for a midfielder and left-back

Ahead of transfer deadline day, the Red Devils hope to strike two deals.

They hope to sign a midfielder and a left-back in a double swoop that would give Michael Carrick the squad depth he needs to compete on multiple fronts.

So far, United have not had much luck securing these deals, but they can now turn to Lewis-Skelly, a quality player who can cover both positions to great effect.

Why United are hesitant over a move for Lewis-Skelly

A move for the young Gunner therefore looks like a no-brainer, yet The Sun now reports that INEOS are not so keen to pounce on the Lewis-Skelly opportunity.

They explain, “United monitored Lewis-Skelly earlier in the year and are among the clubs to have been offered the Arsenal star.

“But they have identified Hall, 21, as the ideal long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.”

Waiting on Lewis Hall surely shows how optimistic United remain about signing him.

However, a move for Lewis-Skelly should not necessarily hinder a move for Lewis Hall.

Lewis-Skelly and Hall can still both be signed for different roles

Towards the end of last season, Lewis-Skelly transitioned into a midfield role, proving effective there and even featuring in a Champions League final.

Signing him for midfield therefore makes perfect sense while United still pursue Hall for left-back.

Ultimately, given that the Arsenal man can play two positions at just 19 years old, signing him would make him an asset Carrick could rely on heavily.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Credible sources report that Myles Lewis-Skelly has been offered to United

⚠️ No credible source has confirmed that a decision has been made over the transfer

⚠️ These claims stem from a reputable United source, though one that occasionally likes to stir the pot

TPP View

It is too early to say whether United have passed on Myles Lewis-Skelly, particularly with alternatives to Lewis Hall still being actively considered.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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