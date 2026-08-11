Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arsenal make drastic U-turn on Man United target



Manchester United are reportedly one of two Premier League clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Lewis-Skelly interest

United remain active in their pursuit of squad reinforcements ahead of the new season and Lewis-Skelly has emerged as a recurring name in discussions over the past few weeks.

Lewis-Skelly’s ability to play in midfield or at left-back makes him a flexible option. And with United looking to strengthen both positions, signing him could be a smart way to cover two bases at once.

The youngster had a standout breakthrough season with Arsenal in 2024/25, though he was curiously sidelined for the majority of last term. Mikel Arteta used him intermittently, only truly unleashing him in the closing stages of the campaign.

Lewis-Skelly started in the Champions League final as the Gunners were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain. United have been mentioned as admirers of the player although a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Arsenal have no desire to let him go.

Now, it has emerged that Arteta’s side are open to letting him leave following their capture of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.

Lewis-Skelly latest

According to Football.london, United and Chelsea have been offered the chance to complete a sensational deal for Lewis-Skelly before the summer window closes.

“Lewis-Skelly has been offered to Chelsea as well as Manchester United. Whether or not the Blues decide to make a move for Lewis-Skelly remains to be seen but sources say the versatile midfielder has been on the west London club’s radar for a while now.”

“There is a sense that if Arsenal were made a good offer by Chelsea, the north Londoners would find it very hard to say no.”

This information has been corroborated by talkSPORT journalists Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs.

“Sources say Myles Lewis-Skelly has been offered to multiple Premier League clubs and that Arsenal could be open to selling having signed Bruno G.”

“Manchester United among those clubs along with Chelsea.”

Sources say Myles Lewis-Skelly has been offered to multiple Premier League clubs and that #AFC could be open to selling having signed Bruno G. #MUFC among those clubs along with #CFC @talkSPORT @JacobsBen — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 11, 2026

Whether United act on this opportunity will largely be determined by the fee Arsenal demand for Lewis-Skelly. Nonetheless, he is unquestionably a player worth pursuing.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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