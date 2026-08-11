Jhon Lucumí: Man United target decides where he will play next season



Jhon Lucumí to Manchester United may not be happening after all.

Over the last few days, reports have come thick and fast from Italy that United were looking to bring Lucumí to the Premier League.

One report even suggested that the Red Devils were willing to meet Bologna’s £21.7 million asking price for the composed Colombian centre-back.

However, while we waited to see whether INEOS would pay that cash and beat Italian giants Juventus to the defender, a transfer bombshell has dropped.

Lucumí decides his next stop

As per a report by Goal, it is now clear where Lucumí will play his football next season, and it is not for Bologna or Man United.

They reveal, “Juventus are stepping up their move for Jhon Lucumì, the Colombian defender from Bologna: the player has already reached an agreement in principle on a five-year deal with Juventus worth around €2.5 million a season.”

Of which, “Juventus are ready to offer €20 million fixed plus bonuses that are easily achievable, moving closer to Bologna’s demands for Lucumí.”

Apparently, the Old Lady hopes to close the deal in the next few hours.

A Manchester United hijack unlikely

That said, while no club-to-club agreement has been reached yet and United could still go ahead and hijack this deal, it is unlikely they will.

A centre-back signing is not top of the agenda at Old Trafford.

Instead, the priority lies in signing a left-back, with Lewis Hall seen as the dream signing there.

Lucumí could have been the best alternative to Lisandro Martínez, but a deal is not happening.

Fortunately, with Ayden Heaven impressing as the left-sided centre-back, the 20-time English champions have a reliable alternative to Licha, so Lucumí to Juventus is not a transfer miss.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a reputable source for European transfer news

✅ Transfer decision and progress also being reported by other top sources

⚠️ United never really acted on their interest

TPP view

United never really acted on their alleged interest in Lucumi. They may simply have been used to pile pressure on Juventus to meet Bologna’s transfer demands.

Featured image Leonardo Fernandez via Getty Images

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