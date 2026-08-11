Paul Scholes explains why United should sign Tottenham’s Cristian Romero

Manchester United have tested the centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven during pre-season with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez unavailable. The Dutchman is recovering from a shoulder injury, but has recently rejoined the squad.

The Argentine, meanwhile, is also back with the first team, fresh from an impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, both players have struggled with injuries of late, prompting talk of possible reinforcements this summer.

While the English giants do have Leny Yoro in their squad, Maguire is already over 30 and perhaps adding more cover to the centre-back position may not be such a bad idea. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person has named Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero as a possible option for the job.

Cristian Romero Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 22 4 1 9 1 1 1,873' UEFA Champions League 8 8 1 3 2 - - 694' UEFA Super Cup 1 1 1 - - - - 90' FA Cup - - - - - - - - EFL Cup - - - - - - - - Total 32 31 6 4 11 1 1 2,657'

Romero’s Premier League pedigree, success with the national team and aggression make him an enticing choice for the Red Devils. United legend Paul Scholes has now offered his views on the matter.

Scholes wants Cristian Romero at Old Trafford

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes argued that United need to reinforce their backline this summer. He said: “I think centre-half is probably the biggest [area that needs addressing]. You need to have centre-halves that are reliable for the Premier League. You’d like to have them [fit enough to play] in most games.”

“Harry Maguire not so much, but Martinez picks up a lot of injuries. They’ve got the young lad Ayden Heaven, who I think is a really bright prospect, but he’s still going to make mistakes. He’s young. Centre-half is a position they need to address if they are going to be challenging towards the top end [of the league].”

The Ginger Prince went on to name Romero as an unconventional option for the job, adding: “This is one you might laugh at. [United should sign] Cristian Romero from Tottenham. I know it might sound stupid, but I just think… I like him. I think he’s a nutcase. He’s a very good defender that does some stupid things. He is an absolute clown.”

“But I think if someone could get hold of him, like Michael Carrick, who is very calm and relaxed, he might be able to [help him]. He seems like a bit of a cult hero defender, really. I know it might sound strange, but I think the fans at Old Trafford would like him.”

“There’s a bit of something about him. He’s won the Europa League with Spurs, he’s won a World Cup, two Copa Americas. There’s definitely something about him….and he’s cheap, £30-40 million.”

United not ready to win the league yet

Scholes went on to outline Michael Carrick’s targets for the upcoming season, stating: “I just think Michael has got to do better than he’s done this year. That football club has to be in the Champions League… for all kinds of dynamics around the club.”

“I think if they can do that [qualify for the Champions League] over the next season or two, as well as back Michael in the transfer window, then in maybe three or four transfer windows [United could challenge for the league].”

“I don’t think we can at the minute. [Success would be] finishing in the top three and winning the FA Cup.”

Final Thoughts

United have been urged to make a move for Romero earlier this summer, but a transfer has not materialised so far. While the Red Devils could be tempted to partner the 28 year old with his international team-mate Martinez, Romero’s poor disciplinary record and history of injuries are likely to make INEOS wary of a move.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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