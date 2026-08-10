Man United set to turn to Adrien Truffert as alternative to Carrick’s number one defensive target



Come the transfer deadline day, the expectation is that Manchester United will have signed a left-back.

Luke Shaw needs a reliable deputy, with Patrick Dorgu being considered for a winger role and Harry Amass likely to leave.

Yes, Shaw proved last season he can be Mr Reliable, starting every one of the Red Devils’ league games. However, with United’s fixtures set to be jam-packed next season, given the return of Champions League football and an expected better run in the League Cup, it is unreasonable to expect Shaw to play every game.

INEOS know that, and that is certainly what is driving their chase for a left-back signing.

Lewis Hall wanted

If things were to go to plan, United’s decision-makers would love to sign Lewis Hall.

The Newcastle United star is said to be Michael Carrick’s number one target for the position.

However, the Magpies, who have already made some prolific sales, do not wish to let Hall leave.

That tough stance has left INEOS considering other options, just in case their attempt to sign the left-back fails.

Hall alternatives considered

Over the past few days, several brilliant left-backs, alternatives to Hall, have been considered.

Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas and Club Brugge’s Joaquín Seys have both been linked with a move.

Truffert also eyed

Interestingly, as per Teamtalk, they are not the only exciting options being considered. AFC Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert is, as per the outlet, being considered as a Hall transfer alternative.

Of the three, Salinas, Seys and Truffert, the Bournemouth star may be favoured should Hall prove unattainable.

The Manchester United chiefs have been prioritising moves for tried-and-tested Premier League stars, and Truffert fits that mould perfectly. His relentless work rate, precise crossing ability, and defensive solidity, combined with his overlapping threat, could see him become a real asset to Michael Carrick were he to be signed.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United weighing alternatives to Hall is well-documented across multiple outlets

⚠️ Reported by an outlet that is more speculative than factual

⚠️ Links to Truffert remain pure chatter, with no club-to-club talks underway

TPP view

We believe Manchester United are considering transfer options for their left-back position, though it remains a mystery who they would turn to should a deal for Hall fail to materialise.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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