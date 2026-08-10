Harry Kane: England striker reaches decision on Man United switch amid Bayern contract talks



Harry Kane to Manchester United looks unlikely, at least not any time soon.

For years now, the prolific English striker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, while this talk is peddled in the rumour mill, the Red Devils have not made a concrete move to sign him.

All we hear is that the club wants him but has not been bold enough to pursue a deal.

Ten Hag requested Harry Kane before Hojlund’s signing

There was a revelation that former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag really wanted Kane, but the club instead signed Rasmus Hojlund.

Notably, the summer the Dane joined United, Kane went on to sign for Bayern Munich.

Years later, Hojlund struggled at United, while Kane has been a massive hit in Germany. The English striker’s exploits with the Bundesliga heavyweights have left United still dreaming of signing him, with suggestions that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would love to land him.

What Kane thinks of the option of quitting Bayern for Man United

Such a transfer may not happen though, as Teamtalk report:

“Despite the interest from Barcelona and Tottenham and Manchester United’s willingness to consider a deal, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe known to be an admirer, Kane has not been chasing a move.

“His commitment to Bayern is clear, and the club are equally determined to keep him.”

With United keen on signing an alternative for Benjamin Sesko, and Joshua Zirkzee poised to leave, Kane would have been a brilliant buy. But he feels at home in Bayern, with talk even emerging of a renewal between him and the German side.

Unfortunately, it now looks likely that United’s failure to follow through on Ten Hag’s transfer wishes may have cost them the chance of having one of England’s greatest strikers on their books.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United’s interest in Harry Kane has been widely reported over the years

⚠️ Reported by an outlet that is more speculative than factual

⚠️ No concrete moves from United have been reported in an attempt to sign the striker

TPP view

We believe there is nothing in the Harry Kane to United talks, given that no concrete moves have yet been initiated to bring the Bayern Munich forward to Old Trafford.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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