Endrick: Ale Moreno urges Man United to move for Real Madrid ace

Manchester United have been without Benjamin Sesko in all four pre-season games so far. The Slovenian picked up a knock in the final weeks of last season and has been sidelined since.

Sesko was expected to return to full fitness over the summer, but that has not happened yet. Recent reports suggest he is also unavailable for the upcoming pre-season tie against Leeds United. With Joshua Zirkzee’s future also uncertain, the situation leaves the Red Devils a little light in the striker department.

While the Premier League giants are not actively looking for a new No. 9 right now, they have been previously linked with several strikers, including Real Madrid’s Endrick. The Brazilian spent last season on loan at Lyon and was quite impressive.

Endrick Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Ligue 1 16 14 5 7 3 1 - 1,224' Coupe de France 3 3 2 1 1 - - 252' Europa League 2 2 1 - - - - 157' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - - 11' LaLiga 1 0 - - - 1 - 11' Copa del Rey 1 1 - - - - - 77' Total 25/26: 24 20 8 8 4 1 1 1,732'

However, he remains linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu, with AS Roma and Aston Villa reportedly hot on his heels. Meanwhile, MLS icon Ale Moreno believes United should be in the race as well.

United advised to move for Endrick

Speaking on ESPN, Moreno explained why Endrick could consider staying at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer. He said: “I really do think that Real Madrid could use Endrick this season. So, if I were Endrick, I actually would consider staying at Real Madrid.”

However, the former Venezuela international insisted a move to United also makes sense, continuing: “But if the question is about where he would go, where he should go, where he may end up… we’ve talked a lot about Manchester United. The more you think about it, the more it makes sense to have a player with a profile of Endrick.”

“He is different than anything else they have in the attack in a central position. So, I’m thinking that perhaps that could be a place that could think about Endrick as a possibility.”

“I would stay at Real Madrid if I were him but I’m looking at it from the perspective as to what team near the top of the Premier League could use a player like Endrick.”

United could use a player like Endrick

Moreno also rubbished suggestions that leaving Real Madrid to join United would be a backward step, adding: “It wouldn’t feel like such a demotion [joining United from Real] if you will.”

“And after the season he had last year being out on loan and how well he did he must be thinking, ‘Alright, let’s keep it going. Is that going to happen at Real Madrid? Well, probably not. Let me go somewhere else that I can do that.’ I don’t know where that place can be. I’m just thinking that Manchester United could use a player like Endrick.”

Fellow panellist and former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol, however, argued that Endrick should join a club where he could play regularly, stating: “I was thinking more along the lines of a Fulham where he’s 100 per cent going to play.”

“Fulham are going to play attacking football. They’re not going to win all the time [but] they’re going to win a fair share, they’re going to create chances. Somebody like Endrick has to go somewhere where he’s going to play all the time, otherwise what’s the point of moving away from Real Madrid?”

Final Thoughts

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has Endrick firmly in his plans. That does raise doubts about a move, but there is no denying that the Brazilian is exactly the kind of player United should target for the No. 9 role.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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