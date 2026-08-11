Endrick: Jose Mourinho has taken a firm decision on Man United target’s future



Manchester United are in desperate need of reinforcements up front, given the options at Michael Carrick’s disposal.

Benjamin Sesko, who has missed all four pre-season games so far, is likely to miss the Leeds game as well.

In addition, Joshua Zirkzee looks likely to be leaving the club this summer, which leaves Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha as the only options to replace the Slovenian.

Both are far more adept as support strikers or wingers than being the lone target man, and the head coach could do with additional quality.

United need a new striker, Endrick among the targets

The Peoples Person had relayed that Real Madrid’s Endrick could be a sensational option, after the Brazilian’s representatives approached the Red Devils.

A loan with a buy option was INEOS’ preferred formula, but AS have now reported that Jose Mourinho is keen to keep the wonderkid at the Bernabeu next season.

Real president Florentino Perez is happy with the former United boss’ decision, and Endrick has also accepted the challenge.

“The last few hours have been frantic around Endrick. There has been intense debate over his situation, particularly after major loan offers arrived from clubs such as Roma and Aston Villa. According to AS, however, Real Madrid has definitively ruled out a loan move in recent hours.

Real Madrid stand firm

“Mourinho is counting on Endrick and believes he will play a significant role this season. That view is shared by Florentino Pérez, who has a special affection for the player. Endrick himself has accepted the challenge.

“Endrick will have to fight for minutes on equal terms. Mourinho has been unequivocal about the Brazilian’s situation, considering him valuable not only as a natural No. 9 but also as a dangerous option from the right wing.”

Interestingly, the report claims that the situation will be revisited in January, and if the 20-year-old is unhappy with his lack of minutes, a loan departure could be considered like the Ligue 1 stint.

United’s other targets revealed

United cannot afford to wait until then, and they need to act fast, especially if Sesko’s injury troubles persist and Zirkzee ends up leaving.

INEOS are looking at the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Pio Esposito, as well as Premier League-proven names like Ollie Watkins, Igor Thiago, and Bryan Brobbey.

Feature image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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