Lamine Camara: Monaco send clear transfer warning over key Man United target after rejecting opening bid



A transfer battle for Monaco’s Senegalese midfielder is brewing.

On Sunday, The Peoples Person covered a report that Crystal Palace had submitted an opening bid to the Ligue 1 side for the 22-year-old. Hours after that news broke, Monaco responded to the offer.

Monaco send transfer message over Lamine Camara

As reported by French outlet Nice Matin, citing Foot Mercato, Monaco has already rejected an offer for Camara.

They write: “The offer may have come from Crystal Palace, and the amount has not been disclosed.”

Furthermore, the report reveals: “The Diouloulou native is valued at €40 million, but AS Monaco wants more than €60 million.”

Monaco’s tough stance is strengthened by the fact that the midfielder still has three years remaining on his contract.

In addition, the new Monaco head coach, Filipe Luis, appears to have been captivated by Camara’s performances, stating:

“I hope we can keep him. He’s probably one of the best midfielders in the world.”

L'AS Monaco réclamerait plus de 60M€ pour laisser partir Lamine Camara (22 ans). Une offre de 50M€ aurait déjà été refusée, possiblement en provenance de Crystal Palace. Une saison de plus en Principauté pour le milieu sénégalais ne serait donc pas à exclure. ▶️ @Nice_Matin — AS Monaco Mercato (@ASM_Mercato) August 9, 2026

With a clear price tag now set, it will be interesting to see who steps up to meet it. If it is United, well and good; they will be signing one brilliant defensive midfielder.

Last piece of the puzzle

Camara, being a tireless worker with defensive tenacity and excellent ball progression, could perfectly complement the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, and Andrey Santos in United’s engine room.

Should United get him on board ahead of Liverpool, Palace, and Nottingham Forest, they could complete the perfect midfield rebuild.

Michael Carrick would then have one fine midfield at his disposal, one capable of playing the front-footed football he is trying to bring back to the club.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a reputable French outlet, reliable for Ligue 1 news

✅ United’s interest in the player has been widely reported

⚠️ It is not clear how much was rejected

TPP view

We believe Lamine Camara is a midfielder very much in demand, and Monaco, knowing that, will try to sell him at a premium. In the end, it will come down to who wants him more.

Featured image Franco Arland via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social