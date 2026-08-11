Home » JJ Gabriel leaves huge impression on Noussair Mazraoui as wonderkid pushes for first-team place

JJ Gabriel leaves huge impression on Noussair Mazraoui as wonderkid pushes for first-team place

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Noussair Mazraoui


Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has identified four youngsters who have blown him away in pre-season.

Back in the mix

Mazraoui was part of a group of United players who returned to training last week following the conclusion of his post-World Cup break.

He helped Morocco reach the quarter-finals of the tournament in North America, where they were eliminated by Kylian Mbappe’s France.

Mazraoui got his first taste of pre-season action last weekend as United played out a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain. He played the entire opening 45 minutes. He played a key role under Michael Carrick last season as United embarked on a superb run to secure Champions League football.

The 28-year-old is now looking to kick on and make his mark. He spoke to club media and revealed that he has been impressed with the attitude and work ethic in pre-season.

Mazraoui also hailed the youngsters who have stood out in pre-season, particularly Shea Lacey, the Fletcher twins and JJ Gabriel.

Mazraoui’s remarks

He said, “I think you see that Michael Carrick and the staff have clear ideas, not just this season, last season as well. I think they’re building it further. Of course, I’m just one week here but what I’ve seen in just one week is building on what we did last season and even getting better on that, in the intensity, in the ball possession, in being brave.”

“All those things we showed, the positive things. [And we’re] working on those moments, those things which we were not doing great last season, trying to do them better this season.”

He remarked about the youngsters, “I’m impressed by Shea Lacey, he’s doing a good job. Both Fletchers as well (Jack and Tyler), really impressed by them.”

“Of course, at 15 years if you make your debut – not officially yet – but JJ Gabriel, that’s also something not usual. It’s good that a club like this, a big club, has Academy players coming up.”

Mazraoui added, “I remember from my time when I was young and experiencing those moments [of coming away on pre-season trips], you see what the future can give you if you really get your chance and go for your chance, so I think that’s also a big motivation.”

The United man revealed that he is looking forward to Wednesday’s test against Leeds United at Croke Park.

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Jonny Evans reveals his role in Youri Tielemans’...

Tielemans, Santos: Harry Maguire shares exciting verdict on...

Lisandro Martinez training update sheds light on Argentine’s...

Benjamin Sesko: Latest injury update is not what...

“Blew everyone away”: Harry Maguire reveals what youngsters...

Youri Tielemans: United ace’s key strengths explained by...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.