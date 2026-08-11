JJ Gabriel leaves huge impression on Noussair Mazraoui as wonderkid pushes for first-team place



Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has identified four youngsters who have blown him away in pre-season.

Back in the mix

Mazraoui was part of a group of United players who returned to training last week following the conclusion of his post-World Cup break.

He helped Morocco reach the quarter-finals of the tournament in North America, where they were eliminated by Kylian Mbappe’s France.

Mazraoui got his first taste of pre-season action last weekend as United played out a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain. He played the entire opening 45 minutes. He played a key role under Michael Carrick last season as United embarked on a superb run to secure Champions League football.

The 28-year-old is now looking to kick on and make his mark. He spoke to club media and revealed that he has been impressed with the attitude and work ethic in pre-season.

Mazraoui also hailed the youngsters who have stood out in pre-season, particularly Shea Lacey, the Fletcher twins and JJ Gabriel.

Mazraoui’s remarks

He said, “I think you see that Michael Carrick and the staff have clear ideas, not just this season, last season as well. I think they’re building it further. Of course, I’m just one week here but what I’ve seen in just one week is building on what we did last season and even getting better on that, in the intensity, in the ball possession, in being brave.”

“All those things we showed, the positive things. [And we’re] working on those moments, those things which we were not doing great last season, trying to do them better this season.”

He remarked about the youngsters, “I’m impressed by Shea Lacey, he’s doing a good job. Both Fletchers as well (Jack and Tyler), really impressed by them.”

“Of course, at 15 years if you make your debut – not officially yet – but JJ Gabriel, that’s also something not usual. It’s good that a club like this, a big club, has Academy players coming up.”

Mazraoui added, “I remember from my time when I was young and experiencing those moments [of coming away on pre-season trips], you see what the future can give you if you really get your chance and go for your chance, so I think that’s also a big motivation.”

The United man revealed that he is looking forward to Wednesday’s test against Leeds United at Croke Park.

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

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