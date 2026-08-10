Benjamin Sesko: Latest injury update is not what the fans wanted to hear



Manchester United are gearing up for their next pre-season friendly against arch-rivals Leeds at Croke Park on Wednesday.

Before that, the entire squad, with the exception of Lisandro Martinez, are all in County Kildare as Michael Carrick holds an intensive training camp to prepare the group for the start of the new campaign.

Even Marcus Rashford, who last played for the club almost two years ago, is back, along with injured stars like Matthijs de Ligt and Benjamin Sesko.

The Dutchman did take part in open training on Monday, but the Slovenian is yet to regain full fitness, even though the Red Devils are confident he will be fit in time for the opening game against Hull.

Benjamin Sesko will miss Leeds game

Unfortunately, The Manchester Evening News has reported that the United No.30 is unlikely to play against the Whites.

However, there is a chance he could make his return against AC Milan, against the manager who signed him for United but did not fully trust him.

Benjamin Sesko season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 32 12 1 1817

25/26 season stats

“Benjamin Sesko will be delighted and relieved to be back around the full squad after missing out on the pre-season games so far.

“It’s unlikely that Sesko will be involved against Leeds at Croke Park, but Sesko should get a chance to blow away the cobwebs in the final pre-season friendly against AC Milan, who are now ironically managed by Amorim.

Fans should not hold their breath. We had heard similar before the Paris Saint-Germain tie as well. Look how that turned out!

United expect him to play vs AC Milan

Last season, the former RB Leipzig ace did not have a full pre-season and that impacted his start at United under Ruben Amorim.

He was on the bench for the first three Premier League games before his debut against Grimsby Town in an infamous Carabao Cup tie.

The 23-year-old did not take a penalty during the penalty shootout citing cramps and immediately the media started hounding him.

In the first half of the previous campaign, Benjamin Sesko managed a mere two goals. He exploded under Carrick and the new head coach will be hoping for more of the same this time around.

United’s secrecy remains puzzling

But for that to happen, the striker needs minutes under his belt, and another missed pre-season will not help that cause.

United have also not helped matters by failing to clarify the issue. Benjamin Sesko had reportedly aggravated a shin injury against Liverpool last season, but it was felt that the knock was not too serious. It has turned out to be quite the opposite.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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