Jonny Evans reveals his role in Youri Tielemans’ Man United move

Former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has outlined his role in Youri Tielemans’ arrival at Old Trafford this summer. The Belgian midfielder emerged as a surprise target for the Red Devils this summer in their efforts to lay down succession plans for Casemiro.

The Brazilian left the Theatre of Dreams with his head held high, having helped the club secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League. United signed his countryman Andrey Santos from Chelsea in a bid to reinforce the midfield, but wanted to add more experience to the middle of the park.

That was when they turned to Tielemans and secured his signature from Aston Villa. The 29 year old was outstanding for the Villans last season, helping them win the Europa League.

Youri Tielemans Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 25 21 - 4 - - 1,863' UEFA Europa League 9 7 2 3 2 - 642' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 81' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 35 28 2 7 2 - 2,586'

Tielemans only recently joined the Red Devils’ pre-season squad, having represented his national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Belgian made his debut for the Premier League giants in the 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last weekend and has already displayed signs suggesting that he could be a fantastic addition to Michael Carrick’s squad.

Tielemans’ Premier League record

Tielemans’ extensive Premier League experience would have most certainly had a bearing on United’s decision to secure his signature this summer. The Belgian has appeared 244 times in the English top flight to date, for Leicester City and Villa, more than 200 of which were starts.

Tielemans has registered 26 goals and 37 assists in the Premier League to date and even hit the woodwork on 10 occasions. He displayed his calmness on the ball against PSG as well, coming on in the 65th minute and leaving a lasting impression.

Early signs suggest that United have hit the jackpot by securing the Belgian’s services this summer. Evans has now revealed key details about Tielemans’ move to Old Trafford.

Evans’ role in Tielemans’ United move

Speaking to the club’s website, Evans pointed out that he knows Tielemans well from their time together at the King Power Stadium. He said: “I played with Youri myself for four-and-a-half seasons at Leicester, so I know what Youri’s all about.”

The Northern Irishman, who currently serves as a first team coach at Old Trafford, shared the pitch 127 times with the Belgian in his playing career. Evans went on to reveal that Michael Carrick sought his opinion before Tielemans’ move to the Theatre of Dreams came to fruition.

Evans added: “He is 100 per cent [a leader]. Even at my time at Leicester, he was always one of the players that was setting high standards. Which was one of the first things the manager asked me about, asked my opinion when the opportunity came up to sign him.”

“That was one of the first things. He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen in the game, the way he applies himself, and he’ll always give 100 per cent and push everyone around him.”

Final Thoughts

Tielemans’ ability to carry out various roles in the middle of the park also makes him an asset for Carrick ahead of a fixture-congested season. Fans will now be eager to catch another glimpse of him against Leeds United, when he could be afforded more minutes on the pitch.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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