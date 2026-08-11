Tielemans, Santos: Harry Maguire shares exciting verdict on Man United duo



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has shared an exciting verdict on new signings Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Arrivals

Heading into the current summer window, United made it clear that bolstering the midfield department was their top priority.

Having missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who joined Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, the Red Devils cast a wider net. This led them to Santos and Tielemans.

United struck a £50m agreement with Chelsea for Santos. Michael Carrick’s side triggered Tielemans’ £35m release clause, rendering Aston Villa powerless to stop his exit. United also secured the signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow as a free agent following the expiry of his Leeds United contract.

Santos has made an impression in pre-season with a series of strong performances. Tielemans made his debut last weekend as United played out a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to MUTV, Maguire admitted to being impressed by the midfield duo. He tipped both of them to have a big impact at Old Trafford, while also hailing the experience that Darlow is poised to bring to the club.

Maguire’s verdict

Maguire said, “Andrey has been here since minute one of pre-season and he’s been amazing. You can really feel the progress he’s making already.”

“Youri, I played with him at Leicester for a few months so I know the ability and talent that he has.”

“He’s at an age now where he’s going to come in, I’m sure he’s not going to need settling in, he’s going to come in and be a big player for this club. He’s a top player, I know that.”

On Darlow, Maguire remarked, “Karl is out for a little bit at the moment, but I know Karl, I’ve played against him numerous times over the years.”

“He’s a great lad to have around the place, around the dressing room. He can bring great leadership and value to the team on the pitch but also off the pitch as well.”

United are next in action against Leeds United on Wednesday and Maguire is looking forward to the contest. He is confident that it will serve as a springboard to greater things in the upcoming season.

“There will be new ideas and different ways of playing. Last season, we played very well in certain matches, but we could have done better in others. We know that.”

“The results and points were there, but we could have delivered better performances. We worked on it during the pre-season, and I think we’ll see better performances.”

The game vs. Leeds kicks off at 7.30 pm.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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