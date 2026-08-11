Lisandro Martinez training update sheds light on Argentine’s injury progress



Manchester United have started their pre-season camp at County Kildare with almost the entire squad at Michael Carrick’s disposal.

Even Marcus Rashford, who last played for the club almost two years ago, is back with the squad, along with injured stars like Matthijs de Ligt and Benjamin Sesko.

The only player yet to join the squad in Dublin is Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine was given additional time off due to his involvement in the World Cup final.

The former Ajax ace picked up an injury during the game against Spain, and fans were worried that the knock could keep him out of the side for an extended period.

Lisandro Martinez at Carrington instead of Dublin

Reports had suggested that the injury was not too serious, but Sully, a reliable source for all things United, has provided an interesting update.

He has claimed that the 28-year-old is at Carrington, training individually on grass.

🚨 JUST IN: Lisandro Martinez trained on grass individually at carrington today. [@sullyexcl] pic.twitter.com/7wHhB5pYPE — UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) August 10, 2026

This indicates that the left-footed centre-back might not be a 100 per cent fit yet.

“Lisandro Martinez trained on grass individually at Carrington today,” Sully wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Carrick will not want to take any undue risk with the Argentina international, considering his poor injury record.

Carrick unlikely to take any risks with Lisandro Martinez

Currently, De Ligt is out injured, while there is no clarity yet on Lisandro Martinez. Add Harry Maguire’s own troubles and his ageing legs, and INEOS could have done with reinforcing the backline.

They have chosen to prioritise midfield this summer, and hopefully, the decision does not come back to haunt the Old Trafford side.

The 20-time English league champions will play Leeds next before rounding off their pre-season engagements with a highly-anticipated tie against AC Milan, currently being coached by former United boss, Ruben Amorim.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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