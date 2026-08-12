Iliman Ndiaye: Fabrizio Romano delivers key update on United target’s future

Manchester United’s pursuit of Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye has taken a fresh twist. The Red Devils are in the market for a new left-forward but are yet to make an attacking addition so far.

INEOS’ focus has mostly been on midfield, with Andrey Santos arriving from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans’ services secured from Aston Villa. The English giants have also signed Karl Darlow on a free transfer to improve the goalkeeping department, which has seen Andre Onana, Radek Vitek and Altay Bayindir all depart.

United spent over £200 million last summer on Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but there remain gaps in the attack. Following the mass exodus of forwards last year, the Red Devils now lack a touchline-hugging left-winger in the squad.

Marcus Rashford has rejoined the pre-season squad and he could be an option for the job. However, that has not stopped INEOS from scouting the market for alternative options, and recent reports suggest they have their eyes on Ndiaye.

Ndiaye emerges as an option for United

Ndiaye started his senior career at Sheffield United before a short return to Marseille, where he also spent his formative years, in 2023. A year later, Everton picked him up and he has since become a regular feature for the Merseyside club.

Last season, the Senegalese registered six goals and three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees.

Iliman Ndiaye Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 32 32 6 3 2 - - 2,789' EFL Cup 2 0 - - - - - 44' Total 25/26: 34 32 6 3 2 - - 2,833'

The 26 year old is a modern forward who is yet to enter his prime and fits the age profile preferred by INEOS. Ndiaye’s trickery, speed, off-the-ball work rate and versatility make him a fantastic option for United to consider.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Al-Hilal are hot on the heels of the Senegalese. A fresh update has now emerged from acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano that will certainly please fans.

Ndiaye turns down Al-Hilal

According to Romano, Ndiaye has turned down a move to Al-Hilal as he prefers to stay in the Premier League. The reputed journalist wrote on X: “Understand Iliman Ndiaye has decided not to proceed with Al Hilal deal: he wants to stay in Premier League.”

“No to Saudi Arabia move despite big money on the table; Everton winger wants to continue in Premier League, decision made.”

United now have a good opportunity to secure the Senegalese’s signature, especially since recent reports suggest that Rashford still wants to leave this summer.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt that Ndiaye could add another dimension to Michael Carrick’s frontline. However, Everton reportedly want £75 million to let their prized asset leave, and United may not be too eager to pay such an exorbitant fee for the Senegalese.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a tier-one journalist with a strong Manchester United track record.

✅ Iliman Ndiaye interest has previously been covered by TPP.

⚠️ No official confirmation from club.

TPP view

We believe it is possible that Ndiaye has turned down a move to the Middle East in favour of staying in the Premier League. While that certainly opens the door for United, it does not necessarily mean that INEOS will make a move for the player, especially given his sky-high price tag

🚨🇸🇳 Understand Iliman Ndiaye has decided not to proceed with Al Hilal deal: he wants to stay in Premier League. No to Saudi Arabia move despite big money on the table; Everton winger wants to continue in Premier League, decision made. pic.twitter.com/uVd6p49v7F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2026

Featured image by Carl Recine/Getty Images

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