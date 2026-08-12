Home » Youri Tielemans details how covert Man United move materialised

Youri Tielemans details how covert Man United move materialised

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Youri Tielemans


Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans has broken down how his covert transfer to the club from Aston Villa came to be.

Surprise switch

Heading into the summer transfer window, it was an open secret that United’s priority was bolstering their midfield.

Having missed out on top targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who joined Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, the Red Devils were forced to cast a wider net. Their search led them to Andrey Santos (Chelsea) and Tielemans.

United moved swiftly to secure Santos, finalising a £50m agreement with Chelsea. But it was the breakneck speed of the Tielemans deal that truly caught supporters off guard.

Reports of discussions between United and Villa regarding Tielemans first emerged on a Monday morning. Less than an hour later, news confirmed that an agreement had been reached. The player underwent his medical the next day, with the transfer officially confirmed shortly thereafter.

The Belgium international made his debut last weekend as United played out a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

He came on as a substitute and during the time he was on the pitch, completed all his passes and nearly registered an assist for Bruno Fernandes.

Tielemans spoke to Sky Sports and revealed that the chance to join United was simply too good to pass up, although he had not planned to part ways with Villa. He also opened up on reuniting with Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford.

Tielemans’ remarks

He told the news outlet, “There has been two times that I spoke with the club, but it did not achieve anything so I was just very calm about it.”

“It was mainly my agent that was dealing with it, I was more so focused on the World Cup which was a big thing for me. When it was time that it was accepted and acceptable, I would say then I was made aware. I was not expecting much [a summer move], to be fair. I was just focused on my football, focused on the World Cup, trying to perform as best as I could for my country. Then every summer something can happen.”

On whether he felt at some point in his career that the chance to be a United player had passed him by, the 29-year-old answered, “Not really, because I know that at Villa we did amazing things.”

“We achieved the Europa League win which was great for the club but there are still clubs above Aston Villa, and Manchester United is one of them. Especially at this moment, there is a very positive mood in and around the club so I am just hopeful that we can have a great story together.”

“Aston Villa is a great club and I owe them the world. They have put me back at my best level so I am very thankful.”

Asked about reuniting with Evans and Rashford, Tielemans told Sky, “Jonny has always been a main character. He has always been trying to educate young players and he welcomed me at Leicester and now here.”

“It is a bit weird to see him as a staff member to be honest, but it is going great and he knows me, he knows what I need and what I can bring to the team so it helps me as well.”

On sharing the dressing room with Rashford at Villa, “He was great. There had been so much talk about him and bringing pressure with the media around him, but I thought he was just so good. He was very humble, he was hard working and from the first training session, you could tell, his touch, his acceleration was amazing.”

“That was just what we needed at the time at Villa as well so he did many good things and hopefully he can bring them here.”

The Tielemans show could continue tonight. He’s in line for more minutes when United meet Leeds at Croke Park.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Youri Tielemans: Ashley Young perfectly explains why Man...

Lisandro Martinez: Man United squad strengthened with latest...

Marcus Rashford takes shock decision despite Michael Carrick’s...

JJ Gabriel leaves huge impression on Noussair Mazraoui...

Jonny Evans reveals his role in Youri Tielemans’...

Tielemans, Santos: Harry Maguire shares exciting verdict on...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.