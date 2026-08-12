Marcus Rashford takes shock decision despite Michael Carrick’s gesture



Manchester United are gearing up to face Leeds at Croke Park on Wednesday in what will be their penultimate friendly ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Currently, all the players are busy at County Kildare, where Michael Carrick is conducting an intensive training camp with the whole group.

Even Marcus Rashford, who last played for the club almost two years ago, is present, with the Mancunian expected to play against AC Milan at the weekend.

The game has taken on added significance as it will pit the Carrington graduate against the head coach who had kicked him out of the club, Ruben Amorim.

Marcus Rashford remains keen to leave despite Carrick extending an olive branch

Carrick is keen to work with the Englishman, while INEOS are unhappy owing to the player earning the highest wages among the entire squad.

The Mirror have reported that the England international remains keen to leave the club before the end of the summer window.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

25/26 season stats

He is planning to hold talks with Carrick after both friendlies are done. The versatile attacker feels there has been too much bad blood between him and his boyhood club, and he is keen to play abroad.

“Marcus Rashford is still keen to find an escape route from Manchester United. But Rashford might have to go abroad again – because his hopes of remaining in the Premier League look slim.

Marcus Rashford feels there is too much bad blood between him and the club

“Rashford has returned to pre-season training at Carrington following his summer break after the World Cup. He is planning to hold talks with manager Michael Carrick once the squad returns from its commitments in Dublin.

“It’s understood Rashford would prefer to find a new club – and continue to revive his career elsewhere.

“He believes there has been too much bad blood between him and his hometown club. And he knows there is still time in the summer window for him to negotiate a deal with someone else which suits him.”

Barcelona opted against signing him permanently, instead offering United another loan proposal, which INEOS promptly turned down.

Marcus Rashford and United running out of options

Bayern Munich are unlikely to match the current wages of Marcus Rashford, while the forward is keen not to move to Turkiye at this stage of his career despite interest from several clubs.

The Old Trafford side could do with the 28-year-old, with Carrick currently looking for a left-winger. But the player and INEOS both want the same thing.

Marcus Rashford and United are both running out of time to find an acceptable solution. It will be interesting to see where the player ends up once the window slams shut.

Feature image Gabriel Kuchta via Getty Images

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