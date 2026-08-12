Lisandro Martinez: Man United squad strengthened with latest update

Manchester United will take on Leeds United in their fifth pre-season match.

Pre-season

They began with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, fielding a youthful side.

The Red Devils then dispatched Rosenborg 5-0 with a strong performance.

Michael Carrick’s side then defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 before earning a credible 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

With each passing game, more and more senior squad members have returned to training after their efforts at the World Cup.

Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Diogo Dalot, and Noussair Mazraoui all had their first taste of action against PSG.

Additionally, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens, Kobbie Mainoo, and Marcus Rashford have all joined up with the team in Ireland for their training camp in the Emerald Isle.

Lisandro Martinez

The last man to join up with the squad was Lisandro Martinez, who started the World Cup final for Argentina.

Unfortunately, he not only lost the match 1-0 to Spain, but also had to be substituted in the first half due to injury.

Nonetheless, he appears to have made a quick recovery and has joined up with the rest of the team in County Kildare.

The club’s official website reports, “Lisandro Martinez has become the final Manchester United player to return, following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

The site also adds that, “Martinez played in seven of the eight games for the 2022 champions, and was eventually named in the Fans’ Team of the Tournament.”

Martinez is unlikely to play meaningful minutes in this particular fixture, but will more likely be targeting Saturday’s match against AC Milan as a chance to get some serious minutes in his legs ahead of the new season.

Licha has arrived in Ireland to link up with the squad 💪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 11, 2026



Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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