Godwill Kukonki: Man United have clear plan for 6’5″ defender with Old Trafford future in doubt



The other day, when Manchester United released the list of nine academy players who had been handed professional contracts, one major concern quickly surfaced: Godwill Kukonki’s name was missing.

At 18 years old, Kukonki should have been among those offered deals.

Manchester United hand out 9 professional contracts to the following academy players: Jacob Watson

Neithan Barbosa

Albert Mills

Louie Bradbury

Charlie Hardy

Cameron Byrne-Hughes

Jayden Ngwashi

Nathanial Junior-Brown

Rafe McCormack Godwill Kukonki not in the list.#mufc pic.twitter.com/9JRCHXmHOO — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) August 12, 2026

His absence from the list, coupled with his lack of involvement in training sessions where he might have forced his way into Michael Carrick’s plans, left many worried. The suggestion was clear: he looked set to leave.

Yet, just as uncertainty grew, a reassuring update on the towering 6 ft 5 in defender emerged.

Kukonki back in training, future close to secured

Manchester Evening News confirmed that Kukonki has returned to training.

They then revealed: “Kukonki had considered his future away from United in search of first-team opportunities, but he will remain a United player beyond the summer window after talks.”

On the subject of a professional contract, they added: “He has entered the third year of his scholarship agreement, and United have hoped to tie Kukonki down to a professional contract, which was initially agreed last year.”

The plan

The plan, therefore, is straightforward: Kukonki will sign a professional contract before potentially heading out on loan to take the next step in his development.

Southampton, Birmingham City, and Norwich City have already made enquiries about a loan move.

Blew away Amorim

Kukonki was one of the few academy players who caught the eye of former United head coach Ruben Amorim, who boldly labelled the then‑16‑year‑old “ready for the Premier League.”

Interestingly, two years on, the teenager is yet to make a senior appearance. He has, however, trained with the first team and featured in matchday squads. More prominently, he has played across the academy sides, operating both at left‑back and centre‑back.

If Kukonki does sign that professional contract and secures a loan move where everything clicks, he could return as a genuine asset for Manchester United. His stature, left-footed balance, and versatility make him a player worth having on your team.

Feature image Lewis Storey via Getty Images



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