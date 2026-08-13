Official: Ethan Williams seals permanent Peterborough move from Man United



Manchester United have announced that forward Ethan Williams has completed a permanent move to League One outfit Peterborough United, subject to registration.

Williams leaves

Williams spent the latter half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Cheltenham in League Two and the 2025/26 campaign at Falkirk.

He was a key player for United’s Under-18s in 2023/24 when they won both the northern and national titles, as well as the Premier League Cup.

The 20-year-old bagged an impressive seven goals in 11 Under-18 Premier League appearances.

Williams featured for United in the ongoing pre-season, the highlight of which was his strike against Rosenborg as the Red Devils won 5-0.

United’s statement partly reads, “Everybody at United wishes Ethan all the best for the next chapter of his career.”

Remarks

On what Peterborough fans can expect from him, Williams said, “I’m a direct winger who can go ways. I love to create and score goals.”

“Hopefully we can get off to a good start in the league, we’ve got three games this month before we go into September and we want to get off on the right foot.”

He added, “Peterborough expressed their interest in me and with me being out on loan in the last couple of seasons and getting some men’s football experience, I think the time was right to come away from United.”

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of winger Ethan Williams from @ManUtd for a sizeable undisclosed fee. Details ➡️ https://t.co/dyteZ0aJFj#pufc pic.twitter.com/pGUmwJyU1N — Peterborough United (@theposh) August 13, 2026

“It’s always hard but there comes a day where you have to make tough decisions to develop yourself and Peterborough are well known for that. After the Cheltenham loan, I ended up going to Falkirk and it was a really good experience for me. Men’s football is good for a young footballer’s development.”

“Hopefully we can do well as a team. Obviously, Peterborough are well known for developing young players and I’m a young player trying to get minutes in men’s football. This club’s identity is all about youth at the minute and definitely one of the things that bought me here.”

“United nurtured me into the player I am today. The pre-season tour was an amazing experience and it’s always good to get minutes in the first team with the senior lads. Hopefully I can gave a successful career and get a lot of games under my belt now.”

United are next in action on Saturday when they face AC Milan in Poland.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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