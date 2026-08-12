Eduardo Camavinga: Man United want Real Madrid star to solve surprise problem

Manchester United have considered a move for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga to kill two birds with one smart signing, according to a new report.

Priority Positions

Heading into the summer transfer window, the Red Devils’ most pressing priority was a major revamp in midfield. The departure of Casemiro was exacerbated by Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, which has required three new additions to fix the engine room.

With £85 million already spent securing both Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, the third signing has yet to arrive, despite the season opener away to Hull City on 22 August fast approaching.

However, the midfield has not been the only area of the pitch INEOS have been focusing on. A new goalkeeper – Karl Darlow from Leeds United – has arrived, while targets on the left wing and up front are being explored.

But the position second on the list is a new left-back, with competition for Luke Shaw considered essential ahead of a return to the Champions League next month. Patrick Dorgu’s reinvention as a winger under Michael Carrick has left the 31-year-old Englishman as the only senior option in the squad.

The leading candidate is Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, who is believed to be open to the switch to M16. Nonetheless, the Magpies are loath to lose another one of their key players to a direct rival, having already seen Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes swap Tyneside for north London.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is another name high on the radar, even if he will be similarly difficult – and expensive – to prise from Arsenal. The 19-year-old’s ability to play at both full-back and in midfield is understood to be of particular attraction at Old Trafford.

Interestingly, Hall also played in central midfield while coming through Chelsea’s academy, and he often inverts into this position for Newcastle. This versatility explains why United have paid close attention to Camavinga.

Two Birds, One Stone

While primarily a midfielder, Camavinga has often filled in at left-back since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2022.

The 23-year-old is a well-rounded midfielder, offering both high levels of physical and technical ability. He stands 6’1″ tall, possesses a wand of a left foot, and is capable of driving through midfield with power and purpose.

A downturn in form last season has seen Camavinga lose his place in Real Madrid’s starting XI, however, as he did for the French squad at the World Cup this summer. Los Blancos are open to his departure, which has sparked interest from a host of clubs in England – including Manchester United.

Eduardo Camavinga Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played La Liga 29 1 - 2 - 1,526' Champions League 11 1 1 1 1 479' Supercopa 2 - - - - 169' Copa del Rey 1 - - - - 25' Total 43 2 1 3 1 2,199'

The Athletic reveals the Frenchman’s ability to play in midfield and at left-back is one of the key reasons why the Red Devils have run the roost over his potential availability, mirroring their interest in Hall and Lewis-Skelly.

Camavinga is said to be intent on remaining in the Spanish capital beyond the summer, believing he can retain his place under new manager Jose Mourinho. Yet if Real want to invest more in the market before the start of September, they will need to sell – meaning Camavinga’s future is far from certain.

Whether he would be willing to trade sunny Spain for mizzly Manchester if part of his new job specification comes at fullback is also a major unknown.

Final Thoughts: The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

Reported by an outlet with an excellent track record for transfer news, particularly at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s interest in Camavinga is long-standing, and has been corroborated by multiple other outlets this summer.

The fact that midfield and left-back are the two main priorities for United is well-known, making a target who can help with both a sensible one.

No official confirmation of interest or offers from the club.

TPP view:

We strongly believe the Red Devils have explored Camavinga as an option who can help fill two holes in Carrick’s squad. This does not mean a deal is likely before the end of the window, however.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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