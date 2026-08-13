Man United learn new Carlos Baleba asking price as Premier League rival weighs up move



Manchester United risk missing out on Carlos Baleba if they do not act on what is now being reported.

Top Man United defensive midfielder target

In the summer of 2025, INEOS identified Carlos Baleba as their top target to strengthen the midfield.

The club agreed personal terms with the Cameroonian, who was sold on the move. Still, talks between the two clubs subsequently failed to bear fruit, as Brighton & Hove Albion’s valuation of more than £100 million did not sit well with the Old Trafford chiefs, who then decided not to proceed with the deal.

Some United fans got the impression that the transfer would be revisited this year. However, Baleba struggled to replicate his 2024-25 brilliance last season, which unfortunately raised doubts about whether he is what the Red Devils were looking for.

Notably, United, amid their midfield rebuild, have made no effort to sign Baleba this summer. The player, for his part, has tried to lobby for a move, but while he could still convince INEOS to return for him, he has since picked up an injury that might prevent a potential transfer.

New transfer path about to open for Baleba

While a move to Old Trafford seems unlikely, The Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has suggested that Baleba could still secure a move away from the American Express Stadium.

Hope wrote on Twitter: “Carlos Baleba is an interesting one for Newcastle United. He’s not an ‘active’ transfer as he’s a doubt for the season opener with an ankle issue. But he has been discussed, and there are some pushing for an approach. Baleba shares an agency with Matthias Jaissle. We’re told Brighton are open to offers.”

Price set

That is not all, either, as the same journalist had earlier said on YouTube that the Seagulls would be willing to sanction a transfer for between £60 million and £65 million.

Newcastle United, needing midfield reinforcements after losing two of their finest central midfielders in Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, would not surprise anyone if they overlooked Baleba’s injury and pushed ahead with a transfer to bolster their depleted midfield depth.

However, the new price tag, coupled with Newcastle’s entry into this transfer conversation, could change everything.

Man United’s transfer desire tested

This development should surely test the Red Devils’ desire for a Baleba transfer.

United are searching for a third midfield signing, one who is defensively solid and can cover ground effortlessly, and Baleba, were he to rediscover his best form, could be exactly that.

Ultimately, though, it may come down to whether INEOS are willing to take a gamble on this transfer, and hopefully it pays off.

That said, if a move is to happen, it should happen now, before Newcastle move to strike a quick deal, given the 20-time English champions are no longer tolerant of bidding wars.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a journalist who is credible for Premier League and Newcastle United news

⚠️ No credible source has confirmed that Brighton have been approached for the midfielder

⚠️ Baleba has picked up an injury, which complicates a potential transfer

TPP view

We believe it is possible that Newcastle want Baleba, although there may still be doubts about how much Brighton are willing to let the player go for, given how tough the Seagulls are in transfer negotiations.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images